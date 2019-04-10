Our Pledge To You

04/10/2019, 10:01am

Illinois youth turkey harvest up from 2018: Nothing like a beautiful Saturday

File photo of turkeys in spring doing what turkeys want to do in spring.
By Dale Bowman
I am going to make an educated guess that our beautiful Saturday on April 6 had a lot to do with the total harvest of turkeys for Illinois’ two youth hunt weekends being up from 2018.

Here is the breakdown from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here’s an update on the 2019 Illinois Youth Turkey Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources:

Youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,364 birds during the 2019 Illinois Youth Turkey Season. In 2018, a total of 1,143 turkeys were taken. The record total was in 2017 when 1,531 turkeys were harvested. The dates for this year’s season were March 30-31 and April 6-7. This year, a total of 4,994 youth turkey permits were issued, including 129 permits for special hunt areas. In 2018, 5,253 permits were issued, including 106 for special hunt areas. The top five counties for harvest during this year’s youth season were Fayette (44), Jefferson (42), Pike (42), Randolph (39), and Marion (34).

For more information on turkey hunting in Illinois:  https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx

The table below shows Illinois Youth Turkey Season preliminary harvest figures by county, with numbers from 2018 and 2019.

County 2019 2018
ADAMS 24 32
ALEXANDER 13 13
BOND 16 7
BOONE 8 6
BROWN 15 15
BUREAU 19 14
CALHOUN 20 15
CARROLL 6 9
CASS 24 20
CHAMPAIGN 2 1
CHRISTIAN 4 3
CLARK 18 15
CLAY 22 13
CLINTON 10 12
COLES 3 3
CRAWFORD 20 13
CUMBERLAND 4 5
DEKALB 2 0
DEWITT 4 7
EDGAR 0 3
EDWARDS 10 11
EFFINGHAM 18 13
FAYETTE 44 33
FORD 1 0
FRANKLIN 20 16
FULTON 30 22
GALLATIN 14 23
GREENE 16 18
GRUNDY 3 1
HAMILTON 31 24
HANCOCK 32 25
HARDIN 4 0
HENDERSON 11 9
HENRY 17 9
IROQUOIS 13 8
JACKSON 21 28
JASPER 12 7
JEFFERSON 42 31
JERSEY 17 14
JO DAVIESS 31 31
JOHNSON 20 9
KANKAKEE 6 2
KENDALL 2 0
KNOX 28 22
LAKE 1 0
LASALLE 5 5
LAWRENCE 9 13
LEE 9 8
LIVINGSTON 2 3
LOGAN 2 2
MACON 1 0
MACOUPIN 31 26
MADISON 20 11
MARION 34 28
MARSHALL 9 6
MASON 13 11
MASSAC 7 4
MCDONOUGH 10 5
MCHENRY 13 10
MCLEAN 5 2
MENARD 11 6
MERCER 28 26
MONROE 12 12
MONTGOMERY 16 14
MORGAN 9 12
MOULTRIE 1 0
OGLE 15 13
PEORIA 10 3
PERRY 21 24
PIKE 42 25
POPE 10 8
PULASKI 18 14
RANDOLPH 39 44
RICHLAND 14 1
ROCK ISLAND 13 12
SALINE 15 8
SANGAMON 15 9
SCHUYLER 13 17
SCOTT 5 5
SHELBY 18 11
ST CLAIR 23 16
STARK 2 1
STEPHENSON 18 16
TAZEWELL 4 6
UNION 25 26
VERMILION 6 8
WABASH 3 1
WARREN 7 5
WASHINGTON 8 16
WAYNE 24 27
WHITE 15 15
WHITESIDE 10 10
WILL 4 3
WILLIAMSON 23 18
WINNEBAGO 14 12
WOODFORD 5 3
Grand Total 1364 1143

 

 

Dale Bowman

