Ilya Bryzgalov sees the Blackhawks’ goaltender woes and wants to help

Former NHL goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov apparently got word that the Blackhawks turned to an accountant as their goalie Thursday night because he’s now campaigning on Twitter for the team to sign him.

Hey Blackhawks, need a goalie that will be healthy all year round? — bryzgoalie30 (@bryzgoalie30) March 30, 2018

Bryzgalov, who is known for being very into the universe, last played professionally in 2014-15 with the Ducks organization. The 37-year-old had a stretch as one of the best goalies in the NHL with the Coyotes from 2009-11, but struggled after joining the Flyers in 2012 and found himself out of the league three years later.

Let’s be honest, nobody is signing Bryzgalov to play in the NHL at this point, but it would still be a hilarious story given his penchant for absurd quotes. If the Hawks want to bring him in just to do a Ted Talk on the latest developments in space exploration, that would be good.