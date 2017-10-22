In a dark start to the season, Lauri Markkanen remains a bright spot

Fred Hoiberg knew there were going to be growing pains early on in this rebuild.

And that was before Bobby Portis decided to go Road House, punching teammate Nikola Mirotic in the face and sending the Bulls forward to the hospital.

Thanks to Portis and the eight-game suspension he was handed in the wake of the altercation, the Bulls are down two players up front, and have a handful of players out of position through the first two games.

It’s shown.

In the season-opening loss in Toronto, the make-shift second unit was destroyed in the second quarter, as the Raptors outscored it 28-4 at one point, leading to the one-sided loss. Then against San Antonio, 19 turnovers and a lot of miscommunication on both ends of the floor.

No wonder Hoiberg seemed a bit frustrated after the Saturday loss to the Spurs. It was a difficult puzzle to work on with all the personnel up and running. With key pieces missing? Good luck.

“It’s still a work in progress with everything we’ve had going on this last week with playing guys at different positions that they haven’t played yet,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’re still trying to figure out exactly how we’re going to go out there and play. We’re getting stuck at times because guys are in the wrong spots. We have a couple days [before the game in Cleveland] to work on things.’’

Atop that to-do list is finding a consistent bench.

In the Toronto game, Hoiberg used the likes of Quincy Pondexter, Antonio Blakeney and Ryan Arcidiacono. Against the Spurs, he stayed away from all three of those players, putting more work on the likes of Kay Felder and Denzel Valentine.

Either way, however, he’s seeing too many players thinking rather than just out there playing, and that seems to stagnate the offense.

“You play a lot better when you’re just out there just reading and reacting,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’re not a team that can go at a mismatch. We’ve got to keep the ball moving.’’

The one positive in the 0-2 start?

Rookie Lauri Markkanen has been forced to grow up quickly, starting in what would have been Mirotic’s spot, and he’s playing to great reviews early on.

Against Toronto, the first-round pick [seventh overall] played 33 minutes and scored 17 while grabbing eight rebounds. His shooting touch wasn’t as crisp against the Spurs, going 5-for-14 from the field, build he grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds in 37 minutes of work.

“I’m getting more comfortable every game,’’ Markkanen said. “Every second I’m on the floor I’m getting more comfortable, and I’m knowing what to expect.

“I don’t think it’s I can’t rebound, and I’m trying to prove that. That’s definitely one thing I’m focusing on.’’

And his coach will continue to lean on him for heavy minutes as he does improve that aspect of his game.

“Sometimes you get labeled as a shooter,’’ Hoiberg said of the misconceptions surrounding Markkanen’s game. “That’s the label that Lauri kind of had. But he really is a complete basketball player. He’s versatile, he can put the ball on the deck. He slides his feet very well for a guy that is 7 feet tall at his age, so yeah, he’s learning on the fly.

“He’s played pretty darn well for everything he’s been through, understanding [a few days ago] that he was going to be in the starting lineup.’’