In honor of merger, FanDuel announces $15K MLB free play game

FanDuel announced its merger with Dublin-based gaming company Paddy Power Betfair on Wednesday. | Kathy Willens/Associated Press

In honor of striking a deal with a Dublin-based gaming company, FanDuel is hosting a “MLB Fan Appreciation Free Play” fantasy game with $15,000 on the line.

The game will begin at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

FanDuel, a daily fantasy sports site, signed a merger agreement with Paddy Power Betfair on Wednesday. The deal is still awaiting final regulatory approval, although it’s expected to be granted soon.

FanDuel CEO Matt King made it clear in a statement that this agreement will not impact any of its fantasy sports contests and said its planning to roll out new initiatives throughout 2018. King hinted that the gaming website will be launching new games and features for the upcoming NFL season.

“We know you’ll love what we’re cooking up,” King said.

The merger comes after last week’s Supreme Court ruling that gave states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.