Indianapolis show, seminars and a swap meet: Week 6 of shows in Chicago outdoors

Logo for the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, which opens today and runs through Feb. 24. Provided

Another weekend with an eclectic mix of shows, a couple of high-power seminars, a swap meet and an ice-fishing event.

I have wanted to attend the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show for years. I think of shows around or near Chicago, it is the second oldest. As far as I can tell, only the Chicago Boat Show is older.

But I have the second weekend of Beat the Champions for the Sun-Times this weekend, then next weekend I am covering all three days of the 2019 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic. Guess I could try and squeeze in a week-day visit some year. The Indianapolis Show is one of the last 10-day shows.

Capt. Ralph Steiger has his second and biggest set of seminars this weekend in Hammond. It’s another thing I would like to sit in on sometime.

For a master list of shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter, click here.

Here are the shows, seminars and swap meets this weekend; the info on ice fishing events is at the bottom:

Capt. Ralph Steiger’s “Learn Lake Michigan Seminar” is Saturday and Sunday at Cabela’s in Hammond, Ind. Saturday is about fishing for smallmouth bass on the Great Lakes. Sunday is on trout and salmon.

The Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show opens today and runs through Feb. 24 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The Midwest Musky Club’s annual swap meet is 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Village Sportsmen’s Club in Alsip.

Captains Al Johnson, Arnie Arredondo and Carl Stopczynski are giving free seminars Saturday at the Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor. Call (224) 789-7627.

Jim Saric, Larry Nixon and Korey Sprengel are among the presenters this weekend at the Bedford Sales Open House in Morris.

The Chicago Dive & Travel Expo is this weekend at the Chicago Marriott O’Hare. It’s another thing I’ve wanted to attend for years, just out of curiosity as much as anything.

The Muskie Expo Milwaukee opens today and runs through Sunday at the Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center in West Bend, Wis.

Here are the ice fishing events, well, the one event still a go:

The Friends of Fishing eighth annual Ice Fishing Derby looks like a go 5 a.m.-noon Saturday at Rogers/Lakewood Park in Valparaiso, Ind. Any questions, call Randy Hall at (219) 730-1566. Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. will open at 4 a.m. for bait and supplies.

Please note that the LVVA Ice Fishing Derby, benefiting TLS Veterans Outdoors, has been rescheduled for March 2 on Bangs Lake in Wauconda.