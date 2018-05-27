Indy 500: Start time, TV channel and live stream

The 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 will be held Sunday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Takuma Sato, the first Asian driver to win the race, will be looking to defend his title after his triumph a year ago.

“The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is a 200-lap, 500-mile competition with a 33-car field. The day is also known for its many traditions, including the signing of “Back Home Again in Indiana,” which will be performed by Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison, and the winner of the race chugging milk on victory lane.

Danica Patrick will also be competing in the final race of her career as her farewell tour comes to a close. One of her breakout moments came 13 years ago with a fourth-place finish at the 2005 Indy 500, and she regularly competed at the event through 2011. One last strong showing in Indianapolis would be a nice sendoff for one of the most important women in auto racing history.

Sato, 41, won last year’s Indy 500 in a narrow finish over Helio Castroneves, who was looking to win the famous race for the fourth time. It was the third victory in the last four years for Andretti Autosport, which also boasts Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay as drivers.

How to watch the 2018 Indy 500

Time: 11:20 a.m. CT

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN