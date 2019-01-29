Injured Bull Denzel Valentine believes that his team’s record is ‘misleading’

NEW YORK – Denzel Valentine wasn’t pretending that the standings were somehow a misprint.

The injured Bulls wing was realistic enough to admit that there was a reason the team was sitting near the basement.

What Valentine did say on Tuesday, however, was judging the talent on this team based on the win-loss record would be “misleading.’’

“We do have a lot of talent,’’ Valentine said. “If we would have started the year off healthy, this would be a much different year than it is right now. I think that everything that’s happening right now, the losing, it’s all kind of misleading because we just had so many injuries and changes, coach [Fred Hoiberg fired], everything. Everything going on right now is a little misleading.’’

Valentine, who had season-ending ankle surgery after re-injuring the left ankle in training camp, said that there were such high hopes in the summer because of how well the group was growing together. Those good feelings were quickly crushed once camp started, with Valentine and Lauri Markkanen (right elbow) going down that first week.

Then Kris Dunn (left knee) and Bobby Portis (right knee) went down the first week of the regular season, missing significant time.

On Dec. 3, the front office opted to make the coaching change from Hoiberg to Jim Boylen, and that meant the entire offensive system they had been working on throughout the summer was gone.

“I just think that was a lot of traumatic events,’’ Valentine said. “I mean to lose four players [in Dunn, Markkanen, Portis and Valentine] that were playing last year, playing a lot of minutes last year, to go down. I mean guys that were a part of the plans going into this season, it’s kind of like, ‘Ahhhh, where do we go from here?’ But sometimes things happen that way.

“You learn from them and I don’t know. Just a lot of events that happened that we couldn’t control.’’

What Valentine is trying to control right now is his comeback.

The former first-round pick is traveling with the team, continuing his rehab on the ankle, as well as doing everything he can to build his upper body strength and core.

“I feel like I’m definitely part of the team, and it’s definitely frustrating watching,’’ Valentine said. “I just try and encourage the guys, be positive, vocal as I can. Sit back and learn, watch, try and make the most of it right now. You can still learn a lot of things and get better when you take a step back.’’

Staying out of it

With the Feb. 7 trade deadline approaching, the Bulls remain active in trying to move both Robin Lopez and Jabari Parker, but according to a source, the temperature is still cool on both.

Meanwhile, Jim Boylen is still taking the approach of staying in his coaching lane.

“I have not gotten that sense, but again I’m focused on coaching the team and supporting our guys, so I haven’t had any conversations that way [Tuesday],’’ Boylen said, when asked if he thinks the roster could be changing soon.

Boylen, however, did say that he does have discussions with Lopez about the rumors, just to make sure the veteran is in the right head space.

“I’m sure it’s difficult on RoLo [Lopez],’’ Boylen said. “I’ve spoken to RoLo about that. It’s a part of our business. It’s not easy. I think RoLo knows how I feel about him. He’s a professional, a mature guy in a difficult situation. He’s been very professional with me. Very.’’