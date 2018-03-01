Irish linemen Quenton Nelson, Mike McGlinchey dream of reunion with Bears coach

INDIANAPOLIS — In front of a navy blue background emblazoned with the NFL Scouting Combine logo, Mike McGlinchey launched into a spirited endorsement of the Bears’ new offensive line coach Thursday.

“I’m standing in front of all you guys,” he said, “because of Harry Hiestand.”

The Notre Dame tackle’s college teammate, guard Quenton Nelson, stood a short blocking sled’s distance away and entertained a possible reunion with his former college coach.

“He’s developed me into the player that I am today,” Nelson said, “and it would be awesome to continue that development at the next level.”

Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson speaks to the media during NFL Combine press conference Thursday. (Getty Images)

Hiestand’s reputation precedes him. The 59-year-old coached the Bears’ line from 2005-09 before returning to college to coach Tennessee for two years and Notre Dame from 2012-17. New Bears coach Matt Nagy’s recruitment of him to his staff in January remains one of his great early accomplishments.

Hiestand’s two standout prospects, though, have a chance to further cement his legacy.

The 6-5, 329-pound Nelson is considered by some to be the best guard prospect since Steve Hutchinson. The 6-8, 312-pound McGlinchey, who is Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s little cousin, could land in the first round, too.

Could the Bears use the draft to re-create Notre Dame North? Say this: no one on the planet knows more about Nelson and McGlinchey than their former Irish coach. McGlinchey even joked that he didn’t have a formal interview with the Bears this week because of that very reason.

“I’m pretty sure he knows a lot about me,” he said.

Nagy is leaning on both Hiestand and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, the former Oregon coach, during the combine.

“You got two guys that know the college world,” Nagy said. “And so for me I’m crazy if I don’t use their knowledge. There’s gonna be times where I’m elbowing them and asking them for some hints here or there on these guys. …

“For me, I’m going to use them as resources, take everything that they say seriously. That’s a benefit that we have on our staff.”

After declining Josh Sitton’s 2018 option, the Bears could float to the draft night podium if Nelson, whose nasty streak could land him in the top five, lasts until the eighth pick. In the last 29 seasons, only two players taken in the top eight played guard exclusively.

Nelson might be the exception.

“I want to dominate all my opponents and take their will away to play the game each play,” he said. “And finishing them past the whistle.”

He credited Hiestand, though, for his technical prowess. Nelson said he never refused the player’s request to watch film, and was detailed when coaching every single rep.

“The standard and example he set really helped me with my work ethic,” he said.

Outside, the Bears seem content with left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and, at least for now, right tackle Bobby Massie. But whomever lands in the Bears’ offensive line room figures to benefit from the man in charge.

“There’s nobody that I’ve been around in this game that’s more passionate about what he does,” said McGlinchey, a converted tight end. “There’s really only two things that are important to him, and that’s his family and then his offensive linemen. There’s a lot to be said for that.

“In this game, everybody’s always trying to work an angle to up their own career — he doesn’t want to do anything but coach O-line, and that’s what really sticks out to us as players. He cares for us like we’re his own.”

Maybe, in late April, they will become his own again.

