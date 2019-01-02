Iroquois County State Wildlife Area is the one northern site of the four Illinois sites with extended controlled pheasant hunting seasons.
Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:
Controlled Pheasant Season Extended at Four Sites: IDNR is extending the Controlled Pheasant Hunting Seasons at four IDNR sites. Hunters can make reservations now for additional hunting opportunities. The four sites with additional controlled pheasant hunting are the Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area in Clinton Co., the Iroquois County Conservation Area, the Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Cass Co., and the Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area in Franklin and Jefferson Counties. The controlled pheasant hunting season at the Iroquois County site has been extended through Jan. 13; at Eldon Hazlet, Jim Edgar Panther Creek and Wayne Fitzgerrell, the season has been extended through Jan. 31. For hunting reservations, go online to: https://dnr2.illinois.gov/controlledhunt/