Irving threatened to sit out with injury if he wasn’t traded: report

Kyrie Irving threatened to sit out this season if the Cavaliers didn't trade him, according to a new report. | Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving gave the Cavaliers an ultimatum: trade him or he would sit out, according to Cleveland.com.

After playing for the Cavaliers for six seasons, Irving was tired of living in LeBron James’ shadow and the Cavaliers’ culture that circulated around the King. Irving was also upset that former general manager David Griffin was fired.

Irving asked for a trade this offseason despite having two years left on his contract. But Irving threated to sit out this season and have knee surgery if they didn’t honor his request, according to Cleveland.com.

The Cavaliers traded Irving to the Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas in August.

The Cavaliers appear to be missing Irving. Cleveland is 4-11 in its last 15 games and is 6.5 games behind the Celtics, who are leading the Eastern Conference.

Irving is averaging 24.5 points, 5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game this season.