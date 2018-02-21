Is GM Gar Forman being pushed out? Some Bulls fans might not like the answer

There are sightings at home games.

Not as frequent, but a glance into the front office’s United Center suite and there he sits, legs crossed.

There have been appearances at the Advocate Center.

A quick chat with an assistant coach or standing alongside VP of basketball operations John Paxson as practice starts, but far less than in previous seasons.

All of it begs one very important question: What the heck has become of Gar Forman this year?

If there was a fan poll of the most disliked general manager currently overseeing a sports team in the city of Chicago, there’s a good chance Forman would finish first … and third.

The bad news for Forman haters – and “Fire GarPax’’ billboard purchasers? Forman’s standing in the organization has not changed.

What has, however, is his facetime in the public eye.

It’s first important to point out that while the Bulls organization has often come across as stubborn, it’s not completely tone deaf. A source within the organization told the Sun-Times late last season that they obviously knew there was a problem with the perception of Forman.

Not just with the fan base, either.

Former Bulls players like Jimmy Butler and Joakim Noah had serious issues with Forman before their departure.

Back in May of 2016, the Sun-Times reported that Noah felt Forman played both sides of the fence in Butler’s hostile takeover of team leadership that season, and also felt like Forman’s influence had infiltrated the coaching staff.

Last season, the Sun-Times reported that Butler felt several assistant coaches were “Forman spies.’’ Butler also felt like Forman lied to him before he was traded, evident by his long-time trainer Travelle Gaines tweeting out, “… I met drug dealers with better morals then their GM. He is a liar and everyone knows,’’ just hours after the deal went down.

Publicly, the organization has placed all of that under the “disgruntled players’’ file. Privately, however, there’s a reason that Paxson is now front and center as the go-between with players and the front office.

Forman used to be a frequent face on road trips. Now? It’s all Paxson, all the time partly because of the respect players have for him.

Press conferences have also been taken out of Forman’s hands. He was available on media day at the start of camp, but any important news – especially delicate subjects such as the Nikola Mirotic-Bobby Portis altercation – have been handled by Paxson.

Paxson, along with coach Fred Hoiberg, even handled Tuesday’s announcement of the upcoming lineup changes.

Why?

Because Paxson comes across as honest and very transparent, which is a direction the organization has been trying to now travel down.

Forman was from the Jerry Krause School of Media Relations in which it felt like they were trying to pass off the clunker of a used car as pristine.

So where have the Bulls hidden Forman’s body this season?

A high-ranking Bulls official reiterated on Wednesday that Forman’s focus is on scouting for what the franchise considers critical decisions to be made in the upcoming June draft. Not only has Forman been all over the country, but also overseas to see the likes of Real Madrid standout Luka Doncic.

That source stressed that Forman is by no means being pushed out, however.

Forman was instrumental in the Butler-Timberwolves draft-night trade, and played a huge role in landing a first-round pick from New Orleans for Nikola Mirotic weeks ago, so needs to be applauded for that.

Like it or not, Forman remains fully entrenched in the Bulls family.

Even if he remains the uncle that many no longer want invited to all the parties