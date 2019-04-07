Is Jason Heyward’s encouraging start for Cubs a sign of bigger payoff in 2019?

MILWAUKE – After Jason Heyward’s first two-homer game as a Cub Saturday night, manager Joe Maddon said, “Jason’s hitting the ball as well as we’ve seen him.”

To which Heyward responded by quickly pointing out how low he’d set that bar.

“Yeah, I don’t feel like it’s hard to say that,” said the Gold Glove right fielder, who has underachieved at the plate since signing the largest contract in franchise history before the 2016 season.

Whether some of the early signs lead to a different looking season by the end of September, his three home runs against the Brewers in the span of five plate appearances from Friday night through the eighth inning Saturday were eye-popping.

Heyward's second-inning home run Saturday against the Brewers.

He has hit that many in a month only four times as a Cub – the same number of full months as a Cub in which he has hit no homers.

“It’s more ‘handsy,’ ” Maddon said of Heyward’s swing in recent days. “There’s less push and more snap in the head of the bat.”

Heyward reached base all five trips to the plate Saturday and became the first Cub in history with multiple stolen bases (two) and multiple homers in the same game – the 14th in big-league history.

“It’s good to be part of the offense,” he said.

He was hitless Sunday, with a walk.

“It’s a process, man,” he said.