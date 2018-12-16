Is Kris Dunn a core player moving forward? Sources say Bulls are still undecided

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kris Dunn isn’t in some player leadership committee.

He’s not caught up in stats or numbers.

No, the Bulls guard is very basic in what he currently demands out of his NBA experience: Wins and breaking the spirit of his opposition is a good starting point.

He was successful on both fronts Saturday night in San Antonio, playing in just his third game back after he suffered a left knee injury that sidelined him for all but four regular-season games this year, and scoring a team-high 24 points in pulling off the road upset.

Better late than never as far as coach Jim Boylen was concerned.

“He has toughness, he was a football player, which you know I love,’’ Boylen said about Dunn. “He’s competitive, he likes playing on the road, and he wants to be great … I like tough guys.’’

No one questions that Dunn’s not that, as his background has been well-documented.

When Dunn was just one, his mother, Pia, took off from Connecticut with Kris and his older brother, John, leaving their father, John Seldon, with no idea where they went. Seldon searched for years to find them, getting no help from the courts.

Meanwhile, Pia was in and out of trouble in Alexandria, Va., finally incarcerated long-term when Dunn was nine. Afraid to let anyone know that they were by themselves, Kris and his brother hustled to get food and pay rent, as John won money with trick dice and Kris would play local teenagers one-on-one for $20 a pop.

Dunn told the Sun-Times last season that far too often those $20 bets were made when John actually had no money to back that bet up if the younger Dunn did happen to lose.

“Now that’s pressure,’’ Dunn said.

Especially, when the opposing betting party was armed and not afraid to use it.

So making two free throws to ice the win over the Spurs on Saturday? Kid’s play.

Dunn’s mother finally reached out to Seldon from prison, and the boys were reunited with their father.

That’s what Dunn’s teammates most admire about having him back on the court. He brings a toughness to the floor, and seldom leans on excuses when things don’t fall his way.

“It’s great to have him back, obviously,’’ Lauri Markkanen said of Dunn’s presence in the Spurs win. “I’m glad [recovering from the knee injury] didn’t take as long as I thought it would take just to get it back. He’s right there already.’’

He needs to be.

With all the talk about toughness and his ability to close, sources have indicated that the Bulls are still trying to figure out if they deem Dunn indeed a part of the core moving forward. Zach LaVine, Markkanen and rookie Wendell Carter Jr.? All in. Bobby Portis, Denzel Valentine and Dunn? Prove it to us, as far as the organization was concerned.

If Dunn doesn’t, well, the Feb. 7 trade deadline could get very interesting.

Until then, however, Dunn will get his chances as long as he can stay on the floor. Just don’t ask him about it.

The third-year guard has turned luke warm in dealing with the media, especially after a Sun-Times story over the summer had multiple sources pointing out that Dunn had a few offseason workout sessions that were well below his normal effort level.

Maybe he was ticked that the team was still looking to use the No. 7 overall pick to glance at other point guards, but either way he’s very bland in his answers this season.

And that’s fine. Dunn has bigger worries to be concerned about. February is coming fast.