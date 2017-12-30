Is Niko Mirotic rubbing off on his Bulls teammates or rubbing them the wrong way

NBA locker rooms can be very fragile places.

Some more than others.

That’s what makes the Nikola Mirotic drama so interesting these days. The fourth-year Bulls forward basically says whatever is on his mind. Like it or not.

Whether it’s the constant, “Niko’s back,’’ or a “With me back we have more chances now,’’ or even expressing his unhappiness after the win over the Knicks because of a lack of touches, it’s obviously become Niko’s world and the rest of us are just visitors.

“He’s just so confident right now, and I really truly believe that it’s rubbing off on our entire team, just the way he’s going out there and playing with confidence, swagger, and it’s been fun,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of Mirotic after the latest win over Indiana on Friday night.

The real question, however, should be is his confidence rubbing off on his teammates or simply rubbing them the wrong way?

It depends on which Bulls player you talk to.

“We’re not going to let the things he says ruin the team, ruin the team mood or whatever,’’ guard Denzel Valentine said. “That’s how he feels. He’s a competitor. We can’t take it as he means that derogatory to anybody. Of course he wants to come in and contribute because that’s what he does, so if he feels like he didn’t get the chance to contribute [like the Knicks game] then he’s going to speak his mind. That’s the type of person Niko is.’’

A person that Valentine says they are all willing to deal with, especially because of the 10-2 record the Bulls have registered since Mirotic returned to the lineup after an Oct. 17 practice altercation with Bobby Portis sidelined him for almost seven weeks.

Asked if Mirotic is way more confident this season than in the past, even bordering on cocky, Valentine said, “Yeah,’’ without hesitation.

Asked if that was a good thing, he said, “Well, he’s been showing up and making plays, so … He’s definitely helped out a lot because he’s making shots and playing a lot harder than it appeared last year. He’s sparking some new energy, there’s no doubting that.’’

No, not when Mirotic is the leading scorer with 18.1 points per game, averaging 48 percent from the three-point line, and has now shown that he can close out games both on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

More impressive is it seems to have staying power. In the past, when Mirotic would have a four-shot game like he did against the Knicks and be overlooked by teammates, he would go MIA for an extended period of time.

He followed the New York game up with 20 shots and 28 points. So much for MIA.

“I think if I was in this position last year I would probably be struggling for a couple more games, but now it’s my moment and just feeling that I’ve been playing great,’’ Mirotic said. “I can score 20 each game, but it’s not just about scoring, it’s about winning and that’s what makes me very happy and very confident about playing.

“It’s not that I’m playing good on a team that’s losing. It’s opposite. That’s where my confidence is coming from.’’

Great news for Mirotic and the Bulls.

The Sun-Times reported earlier this week that Mirotic is still willing to waive his no-trade clause to be sent elsewhere, and the Bulls are in position to possibly get a significant return for him compared to his value in the past.

Until then, expect Mirotic to continue speaking his mind.

After all, it’s his “moment.’’