Is the Bulls rebuild ready for a playoff run? Their in-house homer says yes

No one slurps down the Bulls kool-aid more vigorously than Chuck Swirsky.

The team’s play-by-play radio voice was at it again following Thursday’s NBA Draft, guaranteeing a playoff appearance for the upcoming season, and even gave the “and that’s on the record.’’

Well, you’re on it Chuck.

Swirsky’s point was name eight teams better than the Bulls in the Eastern Conference, especially with all signs pointing to Cleveland taking a huge nosedive with the possibility of LeBron James heading elsewhere in the Decision 3.0.

A valid point from the ultimate homer, but at the same time Swirsky was forgetting the final standings from this past season.

Yes, the Bulls were in tank mode after the All-Star Game, finishing 27-55 – 16 games behind the No. 8 seed in the Washington Wizards – and still having four other teams in front of them for a playoff spot. It would be a huge jump to be a postseason contender, but not entirely impossible.

Lauri Markkanen is emerging as a star, Zach LaVine will be another offseason removed from his surgically-repaired anterior cruciate ligament, and Kris Dunn is expected to continue improving.

The problem?

It’s easy to forget that when the Bulls were playing well in December and January, a lot of that winning was courtesy of Nikola Mirotic and his swagger.

Both were traded before the deadline, with Mirotic sent to New Orleans.

The Bulls did add Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison in the draft, but neither add a dimension that Mirotic had as a stretch-four.

So name eight Eastern Conference teams better than the Bulls right now, ‘Swirsk?’

Challenge accepted.

1. Boston – Without Kyrie Irving for the playoffs and Gordon Hayward for almost all of the season, all the Celtics did was prove to be one of the deepest teams in the NBA, both at the wing and backcourt positions. Even with Marcus Smart possibly gone via free agency, a healthy Irving and Terry Rozier’s emergence are more than enough to overcome his loss.

The frontcourt is athletic and young with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, plus the leadership of Al Horford.

Oh yeah, don’t forget adding Robert Williams in the draft, and an elite coaching mind in Brad Stevens.

2. Philadelphia – The “Process’’ is beyond trusted at this point, with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid becoming two huge cornerstones for the 76ers to build around. If Markelle Fultz can turn his issues around this summer, as well as adding defensive standout Zhaire Smith in the draft, lookout.

Expect the Philly-Boston rivalry to dominate the headlines in the East the next four years.

3. Toronto – Is it time to break up the Raptors? Maybe, but they won’t lose enough pieces to fall down to the tier the Bulls occupy. The Raptors bench was one of the best in the east in the regular season, and they still have Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan … at least for now.

4. Indiana – They play great defense, they have a star in Victor Oladipo, and they have depth.

5. Miami – It’s easy to continue to overlook coach Erik Spoelstra, but all he does is squeeze the most out of his roster. Yes, the Heat have some decisions to make, but the front office seldom slips up.

6. Milwaukee – New coach Mike Budenholzer inherits an elite player in Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as a lot of role players around him.

7. Washington – John Wall and Bradley Beal are still better than any two players the Bulls can roll out there on a given night.

8. Detroit – No roster has underachieved more the last two seasons than the Pistons, but the starting five are solid when healthy, and new coach Dwane Casey should get the most out of them.