It has been a cruel summer for Bulls former first-round pick Denzel Valentine

For all of his shortcomings on the court, speaking his mind off of it has never been a problem for Denzel Valentine.

The former 14th overall pick in the 2016 draft pulled no punches when it came to his unhappiness about being in and out of the starting lineup for the Bulls last year, enough so that he sent a message to his coaching staff and front office at the end of the regular season.

“I feel like I should have a bigger role next year,’’ Valentine said. “I definitely should be a starter coming in. I definitely want to improve and be a for sure starter on this team.’’

It took a while, but the organization’s return message came the last month.

First they drafted Boise State wing Chandler Hutchison in the June draft, and then last week they signed former Simeon High School standout Jabari Parker to a two-year, $40-million contract.

Guess who just dropped deeper on the depth chart?

No current Bulls player was more effected by the offseason roster changes than Valentine, who started 37 games for the Bulls last season, playing in 77 of them before being shut down with a small left knee procedure. The former Michigan State standout averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists, basically losing that starting spot once Zach LaVine returned from his knee rehab.

Still, he was considered a key reserve for the second unit, but after the last four weeks it’s hard to figure out where – or even if – Valentine fits in.

He can play some two-guard because of his play-making, but will obviously be behind LaVine. Parker will hold down the starting small forward spot now, so any idea of a training camp battle to win what looked to be a vacancy at one point is over before it started.

With Justin Holiday still in the mix for playing time, and the Bulls loving the athleticism of Hutchison on the wing, there’s a good chance that Valentine could be third on the depth chart at both the off-guard spot and small forward spot.

Both LaVine and Parker have had anterior cruciate ligament surgery over the last two seasons, so insurance is needed for both players.

Valentine’s hope, however?

The front office isn’t done making moves this summer.

Holiday is a great vet, but is also a free agent after the 2018-19 season. Could they look to move him before camp starts?

As far as beyond this season, Parker’s contract was set up for a one-year trial period, with the Bulls holding the option on 2019-20. If he doesn’t live up to all the hype that was floating around the United Center at his introductory press conference last week, they can always escape it.

Considering Valentine is still on his rookie contract and they don’t need to start making decisions on him until next summer, well, he’s kind of in roster limbo as it stands right now.

Not good enough to start, but cheap enough to keep around because of the fragility of LaVine and Parker.

“You can’t worry about the franchise’s plans, or this and that, or what people want you to do,’’ Valentine said when the season concluded. “You just got to do your job as far as making sure I’m ready to play and when I’m in the game I’m playing the best I can of my abilities. Making the right plays, shooting the right shots, playing defense, and if people don’t like it, the team doesn’t like it, then whatever.

“But as long as you can say that you competed and played your best, that’s all that matters in my eyes.’’