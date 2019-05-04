It was bullpen’s day after four-plus shaky innings from Yu Darvish

The force was not with Yu on this particular Star Wars Day.

But Yu Darvish had help from a surging Cubs bullpen. Six relievers combined to pitch five scoreless innings to keep the Cubs in the game on the way to a 6-5 win.

Allen Webster, Kyle Ryan, Brad Brach, Steve Cishek, Brandon Kintzler and Pedro Strop allowed three hits, one walk and struck out seven batters.

As the weather has slowly warmed up this year, so has the pen. Cubs relievers have allowed just 15 earned runs in 73 2/3 innings since April 7.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) ORG XMIT: CXC102

And there’s reason to believe the bullpen will only get stronger with the imminent return of Mike Montgomery and the continued development of Dillon Maples.

Montgomery, out with a lat injury, threw his fourth rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Friday night, going six innings with one run allowed, three strikeouts and two walks. Ryan is the only other lefty in the Cubs’ bullpen.

“Monty creates more depth,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “There’s nothing wrong with creating depth.”

Maples, meanwhile, has already shown that he has the stuff of a top-shelf reliever and is making progress with his command.

He walked 39 batters in 38 2/3 innings for Iowa last season and has five walks in his three outings for the Cubs in 2019. But the right-hander features a fastball in the high 90s and a nasty slider that helped him strike out the side against Seattle on Wednesday.

Maddon sees Maples as the guy who can come into the game in a situation that requires a strikeout.

“That’s quite a weapon,” he said. “It’s there. We’ve got to continue to nurture it. It’s gonna happen.”

Descalso day-to-day

Infielder Daniel Descalso left Saturday’s game after three innings with left ankle soreness.

Maddon said Descalso felt something in his ankle while rounding first base after singling in the first inning. He stayed in the game two more innings and struck out in the third. Jason Heyward pinch-hit for Descalso in the fourth.

Descalso is considered day-to-day.

The Karkovice

Many baseball fans were introduced to the concept of pitching a Maddux after Kyle Hendricks dominated the Cardinals on Friday.

The Maddux, an unofficial stat named after former Cubs pitcher Greg Maddux, is when a pitcher throws a complete game shutout with fewer than 100 pitches.

On Saturday, Maddon introduced an unfamiliar and very unofficial stat he coined after a different Chicago baseball player: catcher Ron Karkovice.

“Somebody gets ‘Karkoviced’ when they get jammed and the popup is caught by the pitcher coming in,” Maddon said. “That’s when you’re ‘Karkoviced’. … With all my sincerest apologies to Mr. Karkovice.”

Karkovice, a catcher, was a former first-round pick by the White Sox who played 12 seasons on the South Side.