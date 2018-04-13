It will be a sink or swim summer for the Bulls, but several are about to drown

The Lauri Markkanen love has been in full swing this last week of the regular season.

Whether it was Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg excitedly singing the rookie’s praises or VP of basketball John Paxson calling the seventh overall pick from last June’s draft a “cornerstone’’ for the organization moving forward.

They undoubtedly feel like they hit on that draft pick, and Markkanen’s play all but substantiates that.

“I probably haven’t spoken enough about Lauri,’’ Paxson said at one point during his end of the season address. “I’ve said this many times this year. We loved him in the draft, obviously, but we didn’t know what we had. I’m incredibly impressed with the poise he plays with.

“He’s a young man and just one year in the league, but he at least from my seat, he exceeded expectations. And we believe we have a good one there and a foundational piece for everything we want to be and the way the game is being played. So yeah, we’re lucky. We feel very lucky he was part of that deal we made last summer.’’

Not the only player to feel the love from Paxson, as he definitely showed his hand as far as the roster was concerned – good and bad.

No life jacket needed

The coaching staff – As the Sun-Times reported Wednesday night, Fred Hoiberg and his coaching staff aren’t going anywhere. Paxson reiterated that, and also gave the staff a huge pat on the back.

“Yeah, Fred will be back,’’ Paxson said. “Again, I thought Fred and our staff did a tremendous job of keeping our group together. When you lose, it’s not an easy thing. Coaches, players, coaches more than anybody, they live and die every game. … I know Fred enjoyed coaching this group.’’

There could be some changes in roles with the staff, and expect the group to come together and establish more of a defensive identity rather than reacting with a game plan to the opposing offense, but all the same faces.

Robin Lopez – No one player sacrificed more than Lopez this season, and even if the Bulls land a big in the draft, Lopez would be a perfect one-year mentor. He has one year left on his deal at $14.3 million, makes the team more efficient both offensively and defensively by the numbers, and is probably one of the more egoless players in the Association.

More importantly, Paxson said they want him back.

Grab the life jacket!

Jerian Grant – Hoiberg was still trying to sell the idea that Grant and Cam Payne will go into the summer looking to compete for the back-up point guard spot. The competition is already over.

“I feel really good about going into next season with Kris Dunn as our starter and Cameron Payne as our backup,’’ Paxson said. “Cameron showed us, yes, all these young guys have a lot of things to work on and clean up, have our staff will work with them, but Cameron showed a competitiveness to him, an ability to push the ball probably better than any guard we’ve had in a while, and he showed a defensive edge to him I think will help us going forward.’’

If Grant is back in a Bulls uniform next season, well, something went very wrong this summer.

Paul Zipser – A name that hasn’t been mentioned once the last week? Zipser. Then when Paxson said the team will be looking for wing help in the draft, connect the dots.

The Bulls own the team option on Zipser for next season, but too many injuries and not enough upside will likely end his stay.