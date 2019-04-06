It’s almost over for the short-handed Bulls after the latest loss to the 76ers

It may have looked like a lay-down starting lineup, but that’s not Jim Boylen’s way.

The Bulls coach made that very clear when he announced his starting unit on Saturday.

“I think they owe them to play their butts off,’’ Boylen said, when asked about the approach non-playoff teams should take with the likes of the 50-win Philadelphia 76ers at this point of the season. “I think they owe it to compete. Iron sharpens iron.

“Competitive people relish in these moments, man. It’s a chance to compete. [Former Houston coach] Rudy T [Tomjanovich] used to say, as long as we’re keeping score, we’re going to try to win.’’

They kept score against the 76ers. And the Bulls tried to win.

Neither worked out in their favor.

Even with a career-high 29 points from reserve JaKarr Sampson, the undermanned Bulls (22-58) lost their sixth game over their last seven contests, falling 116-96.

Not that it came as any type of shock, considering the roster the short-handed Bulls continue to march out there.

It was once again G-Leaguers Rawle Alkins and Walt Lemon Jr., along with Wayne Selden, Shaq Harrison and of course Robin Lopez.

Meanwhile, the 76ers used it as a playoff tune-up game for Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, as the two played limited minutes after building an 86-68 third-quarter lead, as well as a night to rest former Bull Jimmy Butler (back).

So where was the rest of the Bulls roster? Basically in limbo.

Lauri Markkanen (rapid heart rate), Zach LaVine (right patellar tendon), Otto Porter (right shoulder) and Kris Dunn (back) were again in street clothes, but Boylen would only officially rule Markkanen out for the final two games.

“We haven’t made a final decision that I can talk about, no sir,’’ Boylen said about the three other injured starters.

When asked why they are waiting to announce that all four of them are done for what’s left of the season, Boylen responded, “I’m not sure.’’

What he was sure about was Markkanen has been working out again – with heart monitors on – and so far all the tests the second-year player has undergone have come back positive for him moving forward.

“We’re very positive about where he’s at and where he’ll be,’’ Boylen said. “He’s in great spirits. They’re still doing some daily evaluations of where he’s at.’’

Draft dodger

Boylen admittedly has not done much work on the upcoming draft class, explaining that the product in front of him has been his sole focus. That will change next week.

The coach said that once exit interviews with his players are completed this week, he will be playing catch up on all things draft. Whether that’s watching film, reading through all the reports the scouting staff has gathered, or simply reaching out to college coaches on the phone to talk about individual players.

“My staff is off at 4 o’clock Friday until the 29th at 10 a.m.,’’ Boylen said of his immediate to-do list. “But I’ll be here next week if anybody needs me for one thing, and I’ll be here working.’’

All eyes on May

Now that the Bulls are locked into finishing with the fourth-worst record, the hope is they can hit on that 12.5 percent chance and land the No. 1 pick come draft lottery time on May 14.

LaVine will definitely be watching.

“Yeah, because you’re interested in what’s going on with your team,’’ LaVine said. “I don’t have any control over what’s going to happen. But you’re interested to see how things are going to unfold over the next four or five months.’’