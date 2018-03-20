It’s been an up-and-down season for Bulls guard Zach LaVine, but he’s not done

Twenty four games is still not enough for Zach LaVine.

Sure, the tendinitis flaring up in his surgically-repaired left knee this week would seemingly be an obvious warning sign to shut it down with just 12 games left, but it’s not how LaVine is wired.

Shooters gotta shoot.

Ballers gotta ball.

“I’m gonna hoop and always want to hoop,’’ LaVine said on Tuesday. “That’s my take on it.’’

Plus, the fourth-year guard still feels like there’s a little unfinished business. Since blowing out his anterior cruciate ligament last February with the Minnesota Timberwolves, LaVine has been in search of not only making a healthy return, but one with limited speedbumps.

For the most part, mission accomplished.

Have there been inconsistencies in his game? Absolutely. But nothing unexpected. Still, it’s important for LaVine to enter the offseason feeling like he’s recaptured his rhythm on offense.

“Still just getting my feet wet, man,’’ LaVine said, when asked about just shutting it down for the season. “I mean how many games, [24] games [played], so there’s still some games to go out there and get in a rhythm before getting into the offseason and working out.

“I mean I’ve had some parts where I’ve been frustrated, and I’ve had some parts where I’ve been happy with my play and the team’s play. But I didn’t have any expectations really coming into it. I was excited to get back on the court and get back out here and playing, stuff like that.’’

The best news with LaVine is his health.

The current bout with tendinitis is minor, and he actually participated in the scheduled light practice Tuesday afternoon.

On the court, however, it’s been mixed results.

Overall, LaVine is averaging 27.3 minutes per game, and in that time scoring 16.7 points and grabbing 3.9 rebounds. He’s shooting career lows from the field (38 percent) and from beyond the three-point line (34 percent), but when he’s been good, he’s been head-shaking good.

There was the 23-point performance against Portland back on Jan. 31 in just 22 minutes of work, the 27-point outing in Sacramento on Feb. 5, and then his game of the year on Feb. 9, as he came back to haunt his former Timberwolves team with 35 points in the win.

But the bad?

How about the Mar. 5, 1-for-11 shooting night against Boston? Or the 3-for-15 in Detroit two weeks ago?

“He’s had some really, really good moments for us, including right when he came back when he was on the 20-minute plan,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said about LaVine this season. “I thought he played great. That first game, he came out and hit his first shot and carried some momentum over those first three games. He had the Minnesota game, which is as good a performance as we’ve had all year from any individual player. He’s had some other good moments as well.

“I don’t think unexpectedly there’s been some highs and lows throughout this process, as there is with any player that comes back from a lengthy absence from injury like Zach had. Especially a significant one like an ACL. He has shown a lot of things. At the same time, to try to get his rhythm back. A lot of that will happen in the offseason.

“You have to see the overall package with the athleticism and the ability to shoot with range. I know he’s looking forward to a summer to hopefully get that rhythm back. And we are as well.’’

Maybe, but patience isn’t exactly LaVine’s strongest attribute.

That’s one thing that’s been consistent all season long.