“It’s coming,” morels, bison, decoys, turkeys, big tree: WWW Chicago outdoors

Increment by increment, spring seeps in.

I saw my first goslings on Wednesday while taking an urban shore lunch (eating a packed lunch while watching fishermen). What surprised me, considering I see nesting geese every day, is how big this one set of goslings was. But I have only seen that one set of goslings.

Nature has its mysteries.

BoRabb Williams sent the photo above and this note:

Wolf Lake water temperature….. my Sonar TODAY….now… crappie starting to bite better…. it’s coming.

After noting the 52 degrees of water temperature, he added:

Same … at Calumet system too… coming…. everything getting better as the water warms FAST

It doesn’t hurt to have the air warming, too. I even moved the herbs I over-wintered outside this week.

As for my plans, in a bit I am trekking to the northwest to check out Illinois’ newest biggest tree. I’ve have more for my Sunday column.

I have been checking a couple favored spots daily for morels and there is not even a hint. I think it is too dry, considering I watered my early lettuce and spinach twice already this week.

Otherwise for me, I hope to sneak in some personal fishing this weekend. But family life may intrude. Though I did get in the premier of “The Avengers” last night with our youngest son, so that will not pull me away this weekend. (Highly recommend it. Still trying to sort out what it all means)

Last weekend managed to bag some coho and brown trout while out fishing Indiana with Frank Lagodny and Bill Kommenich. Best part for me came afterward in smoking the browns, which were pretty big. It was my first time smoking browns.

On Thursday, I will cover one of the sectionals for high school bass fishing.

With that, on to the regular stuff of this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors, and it is another eclectic mix of stuff.

STREAMS/RIVERS: If you read The Midwest Fishing Report exhaustively, you may have caught this by Ken Gortowski–he was talking about the Fox River, but it applies to other rivers and streams, too. I think it is worth repeating:

This week will be the week to follow smallies up creeks.

The water was really cold on all of them this past weekend.

That will finally change.

From now till June 15th it will be worth an adventurous smallie anglers time to chase smallies up creeks as far inland as you feel like going.

Behave like a smallie, start near the mouth now and every week or so, go further inland.

Since they’re off to a late start this year, the good fishing in the creeks could easily go beyond the middle of June.

I expect river or stream fishing to be my quest in the next week.

BISON: In the last several years, the Chicago area (in the broadest sense) has been blessed with the introduction of bison at three nearby sites: Nachusa Grasslands, Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and Kankakee Sands (the Indiana portion).

The reason I mention that is we are around calving time. All three sites are worth seeing for themselves, but the chance to see a bison calf makes it extra special.

MORELS: You might notice the morel photo above is still a file photo. There’s good reason for that. I have not found a morel yet this year. I think it is a matter of not enough moisture as it is too much extended chill.

As of yesterday on the Facebook page for Illinois Morel Mushrooms, a few more reports in our area where confirmed: Two in western Will County and one in western Kankakee.

LAKEFRONT: When the winds still themselves, Lake Michigan should be near prime for spring coho. Last Saturday, we had a flotilla off the point of Inland Steel and by Gary Light in Indiana. Of course, the lake was nearly flat calm. I managed to boat my biggest brown in quite a while.

Shore fishermen around Chicago have been doing OK to really well, largely dependent on wind and waves.

DECOY SHOW: The North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show runs through Saturday at Pheasant Run in St. Charles. I don’t think I will get there this year, unless I stop on my way home today. Click here for information.

DEER HUNTING REMINDER: Monday is the deadline to apply for the first lottery for firearm and muzzleloader-only deer hunting seasons.

PERCH REMINDER: Last day to fish perch in Illinois waters of Lake Michigan is Monday. Perch are closed from Tuesday through June 15.

SMELT NETTING: Season ends officially Monday night. But it was a season, as expected, more of ritual and memory than actual catching.

COOLING LAKES: Wind and weather again are the limiting factors. but the water temperatures are finally creeping up at Heidecke.

TURKEY HUNTING: Turkey season continues on in both the north and south zones. Last week, I slightly refreshed by turkey photos with a flock of 20 in a field.

MIDEWIN: I mentioned Midewin above on bison, but this is also time to remind that the Ranger Trailer are open for the weekends, weather permitting, at the Iron Bridge Trailhead. The seasonal guided hikes begin on May 6, next Saturday.

Both are something I highly recommend for individuals, families or groups. If you spot bison, it only heightens the visit.

Throughout the season, you can talk to volunteer rangers at the Ranger Trailer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. During April, check updates–at www.facebook.com/Midewin or on Twitter at @MidewinNatTPon–on whether, depending on weather, the Ranger Trailer will be operating.

Trails are open daily, 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Come out and explore. #ItsAllYours! For the full list of 2018 programs, activities and events at Midewin, see: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd535052.pdf .

OCEAN FILM, MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND INDUSTRY: BBC Earth and OceanX Media’s Giant Screen film “Oceans: Our Blue Plant” is at the Museum of Science and Industry’s giant screen theater.