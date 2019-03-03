It’s Cubs vs. White Sox in the desert

GLENDALE, Ariz. — While Chicago baseball fans brace themselves for March temperatures plummeting toward zero Sunday, their teams have something for them to embrace for warmth: A Cactus League game between the White Sox and Cubs.

It takes place at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, where the forecast calls for sunshine and 75 degrees. Gametime is 2:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on 720-AM.

Beats being outside.

The Cubs’ Yu Darvish starts on the mound, against Sox lefty Manny Banuelos.

The Cubs' Kris Bryant is out at second as White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson turns a double play on a ball hit by Anthony Rizzo during a spring training baseball game Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP)

Here are the starting lineups, which include many of the teams’ top players:

White Sox

Leury Garcia RF

Yoan Moncada 3B

Jose Abreu 1B

Yonder Alonso DH

Eloy Jimenez LF

Zack Collins C

Tim Anderson SS

Yolmer Sanchez 2B

Adam Engel CF

Manny Banuelos P

Cubs

Ben Zobrist 2B

Kris Bryant DH

Anthony Rizzo 1B

Willson Contreras C

Kyle Schwarber LF

David Bote 3B

Ian Happ CF

Addison Russell SS

Johnny Field RF

Yu Darvish P

Jimenez, traded along with Dylan Cease and two other prospects by the Cubs to the White Sox for starting pitcher Jose Quintana on July 13, 2017, hit a pinch home run against the Cubs in Mesa last season.

The Sox host the Cubs at Camelback Ranch in Glendale May 15.

The crosstown rivals play each other four times during the regular season: July 6 and 7, a Saturday and Sunday, Guaranteed Rate Field; at June 18 and 19, a Tuesday and Wednesday, at Wrigley Field.