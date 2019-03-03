It’s Cubs vs. White Sox in the desert
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
GLENDALE, Ariz. — While Chicago baseball fans brace themselves for March temperatures plummeting toward zero Sunday, their teams have something for them to embrace for warmth: A Cactus League game between the White Sox and Cubs.
It takes place at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, where the forecast calls for sunshine and 75 degrees. Gametime is 2:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on 720-AM.
Beats being outside.
The Cubs’ Yu Darvish starts on the mound, against Sox lefty Manny Banuelos.
Here are the starting lineups, which include many of the teams’ top players:
White Sox
Leury Garcia RF
Yoan Moncada 3B
Jose Abreu 1B
Yonder Alonso DH
Eloy Jimenez LF
Zack Collins C
Tim Anderson SS
Yolmer Sanchez 2B
Adam Engel CF
Manny Banuelos P
Cubs
Ben Zobrist 2B
Kris Bryant DH
Anthony Rizzo 1B
Willson Contreras C
Kyle Schwarber LF
David Bote 3B
Ian Happ CF
Addison Russell SS
Johnny Field RF
Yu Darvish P
Jimenez, traded along with Dylan Cease and two other prospects by the Cubs to the White Sox for starting pitcher Jose Quintana on July 13, 2017, hit a pinch home run against the Cubs in Mesa last season.
The Sox host the Cubs at Camelback Ranch in Glendale May 15.
The crosstown rivals play each other four times during the regular season: July 6 and 7, a Saturday and Sunday, Guaranteed Rate Field; at June 18 and 19, a Tuesday and Wednesday, at Wrigley Field.