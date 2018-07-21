Its early but … Bears rookie CB Kevin Toliver off to a fast start

BOURBONNAIS — The undrafted free agent who flashes in training camp is one of the biggest cliches in the NFL preseason. But Bears cornerback Kevin Toliver is one player who probably should not be immediately ignored as fool’s gold.

The 6-2, 192-pound rookie from LSU had another interception in practice Saturday after having two in the Bears’ opening practice on Friday. He also flashed with plays on the ball in a brief appearance at rookie mini-camp before suffering an injury. So his eye-test efficiency rating is sky high right now.

“It’s just a start,” said Toliver, a Chicago native (he moved when he was 2) who has a following of 15-20 family members supporting him at camp. “Just working on getting better every day — at least two percent better each day — learn from the vets … just keep staying consistent — that’s the thing you’ve got to do in the NFL, say consistent as much as possible. So that’s what I’m focused on right now. Being better tomorrow than I was today.”

The pick on Saturday came in a non-padded practice and against third-string quarterback Tyler Bray — undoubtedly mitigating factors when it comes to training camp performance. But Toliver still is a player to keep an eye on. He’s a former five-star recruit who was the No. 1-rated cornerback in the country at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla. in 2015. Injuries and character issues stalled his career at LSU and he declared for the draft with a season of eligibility remaining, but went undrafted.

Bears undrafted rookie cornerback Kevin Toliver (33) is making an impact with interceptions in training camp at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

He’s making a good first impression.

“Kevin’s a big kid,” coach Matt Nagy said. “He’s a tall, rangy, lengthy corner that really almost looks like a safety. Any time he gets interceptions you’re going to build confidence. But now let’s get the bad on and see how we do in the run game and other areas. And he’ll do fine.”

Long, Lynch out

Guard Kyle Long sat out practice — a scheduled maintenance day after participating in Friday’s opening practice. He’ll be rested intermittently during camp. “We space it out just based off his body and where it’s at,” Nagy said. “I feel like the plan’s a good one.”

Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch did not practice after suffering a hamstring injury in Friday’s practice. Linebacker Danny Trevathan (hamstring), cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and tight end Daniel Brown (unspecified) also did not practice.

Roquan holdout: Day 2

Rookie linebacker Roquan Smith missed his second day of practice as a contract holdout. Nagy said he had “no update” on the status of the negotiations with Smith.

Howard catching on

For what it’s worth, Jordan Howard is catching passes in drills and still working on that aspect of his game on the side during practice.

“I definitely have improved my hand placement,” Howard said. “I used to have my hands all over the place. But now coach [Charles] London is working with me on hand placement and looking the ball in.”

