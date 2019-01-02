It’s not a family reunion for Kyle Long: ‘I gotta figure out a way to beat him’

Bears guard Kyle Long (75) and his brother, Chris Long (right, after a Bears-Patriots preseason game in 2016 in Foxborough, Mass.) will play against each other when the Bears and Kyle face the Philadelphia Eagles and Chris on Sunday at Soldier Field. | Elise Amendola/AP photo

Kyle and Chris Long generally don’t talk football even when they’re just hangin’ out, so they’re definitely not going to talk shop this week.

Asked “what kind of communication” he would have with his brother this week, with Kyle’s Bears playing Chris’ Eagles in a wild-card game Sunday at Soldier Field, Kyle’s answer was predictable.

“No good communication,” he said to laughter from a large group of reporters inside the Bears locker room Wednesday. “I’m sure I’ll get questions all week about my brother. But he’s on the other team, so I gotta figure out a way to beat him.”

The Long vs. Long battle is one of many interesting angles to the Bears-Eagles playoff matchup. Kyle will be starting at right guard. Chris is part of a strong three-man rotation at defensive end for the Eagles. Both are the sons of Hall of Famer Howie Long, who will celebrate his 59th birthday Sunday.

The Bears-Eagles game might be more difficult for Kyle’s parents, with rooting interests on both sides. Chris has two Super Bowl rings (with the Patriots in 2016 and the Eagles last year) and Kyle has none, so they might have a favorite deep down in this one. But regardless, one of their sons will be elated and another disappointed when the game is over.

“Man, it’s probably going to be pretty crazy for them,” Kyle said. “It’s gonna be a fun birthday for them. I don’t think my mom will be able to watch. She’ll be there, but she’ll probably have her eyes covered the whole time. They love their kids. They’re going to be happy to be here. I think everybody’s just happy.”

The playoff game marks a milestone on multiple levels for Kyle. It’ll be his first postseason game in six seasons in the NFL, all with the Bears. He’ll be making his second start after missing eight games with an ankle injury. And it’s a fitting reward after undergoing three surgeries last offseason following injuries in 2016 and 2017.

Kyle’s come a long way, but isn’t ready to reflect on that journey. He has his game face on already.

“Just focus on what I’m supposed to focus on,” he said, “the basics, my techniques and trying to help my team win.”