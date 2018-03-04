It’s official: Loyola is NCAA Tournament-bound after beating ISU for MVC title

ST. LOUIS — No more speculation. No more worries. Loyola is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1985. The regular-season champion Ramblers’ 65-49 clinic against third-seeded Illinois State in the Missouri Valley tourney title game made it official.

Which team was better was never in doubt. The Ramblers (28-5) jumped to a 9-2 lead and never trailed in beating the Redbirds (18-15) for the third time this season. Senior Donte Ingram (18 points) sealed things with a three-pointer that put his team up by 20 with under five minutes to go, then smiled at the CBS announcers as he ran back down the court.

That the Ramblers’ worthiness for the Big Dance was in doubt heading into Sunday might be something that ends up being scoffed at. Like the 1984-85 team that reached the Sweet 16, this excellent squad will try to do some damage on the college game’s grandest stage.

Loyola, projected as a possible No. 12 seed, will receive its tournament assignment next Sunday.

Coach Porter Moser was feeling it during Loyola's MVC title-game victory. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

