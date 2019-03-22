It’s official: White Sox announce Eloy Jimenez deal

TEMPE, Ariz. — The White Sox announced their multiyear contract with Eloy Jimenez Friday, a six-year, $43-million deal with two club options that could extend the deal through the 2026 season.

Jiménez will receive a $5 million bonus in addition to $1 million in 2019, $1.5 million in 2020, $3.5 million in 2021, $6.5 million in 2022, $9.5 million in 2023 and $13 million in 2024. The White Sox hold options for $16.5 million in 2025 and $18.5 million in 2026, with $3 million buyouts for either season.

The total potential value of the deal is $75 million. It will be the most money ever given to prospect who hasn’t played an inning in the majors.

“Eloy is a tremendously talented young player who has impressed us with his baseball skills, poise and maturity from the moment he joined the White Sox organization,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. “We view him as an important member of the core we are building over the coming years, and so are pleased to have reached this long-term agreement to have him in a White Sox uniform for many seasons to come.”

Eloy Jimenez is introduced to fans during the baseball team's convention Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Said Jimenez: “My family and I are very happy and excited to sign this deal,” said Jiménez. “It gives us the opportunity to ensure our future, but more importantly, to reinforce my commitment to the White Sox organization. All of my effort, focus and desire is to help this team win multiple championships and bring joy to our fan base.”

Acquired in a trade along with top pitching prospect Dylan Cease and two other prospects from the Cubs for Jose Quintana, Jimenez, a 22-year-old left fielder, is ranked No. 3 among prospects in baseball.

He combined to hit .337/.384/.577 22 home runs, 28 doubles, 75 RBI and a .961 OPS over 108 games between Class AA Birmingham and AAA Charlotte in 2018.