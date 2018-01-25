It’s time for Derrick Rose and his apologists to realize his career is now over

Chicago protects its own.

Understandably.

Especially a generational athlete at the point guard position who could have easily been swallowed up by the streets of Englewood, but instead became the NBA’s youngest MVP back in 2011.

Derrick Rose, however, now faces some hard truths, and truths that many Rose apologists have been ignoring for years: Those “meetings and graduations’’ that the former Bulls guard was so focused on being able to attend someday? Well, it might be time to start scheduling them because this career seems to be at the end.

In talking to one former teammate on Thursday, his opinion was Rose barely looks like the same player that he was even in his final season (2015-16) with the Bulls, post-multiple knee surgeries.

And while the sample size playing for Cleveland this season is small – just 10 games under his belt – the 13 minutes he put in during Tuesday’s loss in San Antonio looked more G-League than NBA. Six points, four turnovers, one assist, and the appearance of complete disinterest.

Bigger picture, he no longer fits in today’s NBA, especially at the point guard position.

Need further proof than the eye test?

Just take a look at the last week of games for the Bulls and several of the point guards they had to face. Steph Curry lit them up for 30 points, hitting 6-for -11 from three-point range, again reminding everyone how he has single-handedly changed the geometry of the game.

A week later, they watched 6-foot-10, second-year guard Ben Simmons throw a triple-double on them in Wednesday’s loss to Philadelphia. Too big, too strong, too athletic.

Rose is neither of those players.

Hell, Rose isn’t even Rose anymore.

His athleticism was unmatched coming out of Memphis, but once injuries stripped that away the true fabric of the basketball player was unmasked. A poor outside shooter with a low basketball IQ. He never added to his game. Rose never evolved.

Now at the age of 29 and taking a veteran’s minimum to play with the Cavaliers to try and salvage something, anything, it’s a what-now situation for Rose? He’s a dinosaur.

“I’ll never bet against Derrick Rose,’’ Bulls forward Justin Holiday, who was teammates with Rose last year in New York, said recently. “Obviously I’m not around him this season, but everything he’s been through, I just know that he still has those moments. Like I said, I won’t bet against him.’’

Admirable, but Holiday isn’t an NBA general manager, either.

Besides the diminishing skills on the court, there’s the distractions off of it.

Both in New York and Cleveland, Rose has needed time away. With the Knicks it was an unexcused family issue that had him go MIA and then this season he needed to get his head straight, reportedly debating his retirement.

Let’s go ahead and put an end to that debate.

It was a great first four years – hometown kid makes good, blah, blah, blah – but the welcome wore out.

Realistically looking back at Rose’s time with the Bulls he basically held the organization hostage after his first left anterior cruciate ligament surgery, as they took a leap of faith that he would return to the player he once was.

Then attempting to cater to him, it only led to underachievement, as well as a splintered locker room.

At his core, Rose is a good-hearted man, but far too often he played puppet in his circle rather than puppeteer.

Protecting your own has value. Until it doesn’t.

Then it’s time for some reality.

It’s over, Derrick.