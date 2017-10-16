It’s time for Jim Boylen to earn his money and fix the Bulls defense

The Bulls paid Jim Boylen a lot of money to leave San Antonio and become Fred Hoiberg’s right-hand man three years ago.

Now it’s time for the associate head coach to start earning that paycheck.

Boylen’s main role was expected to be handle all things defense. It made sense at the time, especially with the Bulls pushing a defensive guru like Tom Thibodeau out the door and hiring the offensive-minded Hoiberg out of Iowa State.

Making sense and the reality of the situation, however, have been very different.

All the rope drills in the world haven’t changed the inconsistencies shown by the Bulls under Boylen the past two regular seasons, and according to several former players, when they have played well defensively it’s often been because they’ve gone back to using Thibodeau’s defensive sets and philosophies.

Privately, that hasn’t been sitting well with Boylen.

But with Jimmy Butler – the last disciple of Thibodeau’s defensive teachings – now in Minnesota, Boylen has been freed to put his own thumbprint on the defensive side of the ball.

If the preseason is any indication of where the Bulls defense is, well, Boylen’s thumb shouldn’t be the only thing on the line.

They allowed a 46-point first quarter in New Orleans to start the preseason. Gave up 44 points in the fourth quarter to Dallas a game later, and then closed out the preseason by allowing 38 points in the final 12 minutes against Toronto.

Somewhere Thibodeau is letting out that deep bellowing laugh.

“I honestly think we’ve been up and down,’’ veteran center Robin Lopez said of the defense. “A lot of that is connected to how hard we’re playing, how locked in we are. We have lulls. We’re not very good then. We’re definitely a squad that can’t afford to have any downtime on either end. We’ve got to be locked in at all times at both ends.’’

At least when Butler was on the floor there was a defensive stopper in the group.

That might be a tough ask of this current starting unit.

Jerian Grant has shown that he can slow down elite players at the point, but just not consistently enough. Paul Zipser has shown flashes on defense, but still gets overwhelmed at times. Lopez is a good rim protector and the most physical defensive player they have, and then Nikola Mirotic is still trying to figure out defense in his fourth season.

Justin Holiday might be the best perimeter defensive player the Bulls have in that starting group, and will be asked to do a lot this year. Maybe too much.

As far as the bench, David Nwaba could be an x-factor on defense, but again, a lot of young players making young-player mistakes on that end of the floor.

“For sure a little,’’ Lopez said of the defensive mistakes being made because of youth. “Biting on tendencies, pump fakes, things like that. I was the same way when I was younger. If you want to be on the floor, you need to learn to play without fouling.

“We have to stay focused. We have to make sure we’re always on the ball, on point. I think the biggest issue on the defensive end has been fouling. We need to play without fouling. The majority of the preseason games, we were hacking a little bit.’’

The spotlight is now on Boylen to start cleaning all of that up.