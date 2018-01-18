It’s time for the Bulls to start unleashing Zach LaVine heading into Week 2

Wednesday was bound to happen for Zach LaVine.

The fourth-year guard was still restricted to just 20 minutes of play, and sharing the stage with the “Splash Brothers.’’

Of course the issue was going to be forced. And so were shots.

Playing in his third game since finishing up the 11-month rehab process on his surgically-repaired left anterior cruciate ligament, LaVine went 2-for-12 from the field, including 0-for-5 from beyond the three-point line.

He finished with just five points in the 119-112 loss to Golden State, while the Warriors backcourt of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 68 points in their 14th straight road victory.

“Yeah, not totally unexpected,’’ Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said of LaVine’s latest outing. “He’s going to have some ups and downs, and highs and lows. His shot was right there, and then I thought he forced a couple as well.’’

That doesn’t mean the week wasn’t a huge success for LaVine, and for the Bulls.

The key piece in the Jimmy Butler trade with Minnesota, LaVine returned last Saturday against Detroit to score 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting. A game later against Miami? How about 7-for-12 for 18 points.

He looked athletic, and seemed to attack both the rim and the perimeter with very little hesitation. Test passed.

Facing the Warriors and their frenetic pace, however, his shot was a bit off, and then he tried to do too much, knowing he only had a limited amount of time to make an impact on the game. Completely understood.

“I think it benefitted both teams,’’ LaVine said of the pacing of the game. “Them more than us, that’s their game. But getting up and down, it felt good. Getting into that pace. That’s what we’re trying to do, get our pace up. We have the type of players to do that. Just gotta take care of the other end as well.’’

Saturday in Atlanta, however, comes the next step in seeing exactly what LaVine is capable of. Between now and then, the Bulls were expected to sit down and decide on a plan to further increase his minutes, as well as allowing him to play in the fourth quarter of games.

“I’m happy,’’ LaVine said of where he’s at in this return. “We progressed and we’re to the point now where I can start tallying some more minutes into the book and get back to a regular playing schedule. Hopefully everything … evaluations go good and we can keep moving forward.

“I haven’t thought about [the injury]. I feel like I played free. Haven’t had any setbacks or anything like that, anything I need to worry about. Still feel quick, explosive, still able to dunk … saw that [Wednesday], so everything is good.’’

With an arrow pointing up.

The sample size is small, but LaVine has shown the ability to be a shot-maker not seen in a Bulls uniform in quite some time. The perfect fit for Hoiberg’s fast-paced offense.

Week 2 of his return will offer an even further look into a player the Bulls plan on investing a lot of money into this offseason.

“Now we’ll get together with the medical staff and map out a plan moving forward to the next week,’’ Hoiberg said. “But [LaVine] feels great and had what I thought was a really good first three games for us.’’