It’s true: HRs, strikeouts, walks all up among MLB playoff teams

There have been only 23 teams in major-league history to strike out more than 1,400 times in the season. Eleven did it this season, including three of the five National League playoff teams.

Baseball continues to become a three true outcomes game to an increasing degree with home runs, strikeouts and walks all rising. Those are called the true outcomes because they are pitcher-batter interactions in which the defense is not involved.

All three outcomes are rising. The 6,105 home runs in MLB this season crushed the old record of 5,693 in 2000. The 40,104 strikeouts easily topped last year’s record total of 38,982. The 15,889 walks were not a record, but were the most since 2009.

Against that backdrop, it’s only natural that the true outcomes would be up among playoff teams, too. Eight playoff teams hit at least 200 home runs and the 10 teams totaled 2,136. Last year, it was six with more than 200 and 2,021 total.

There are homer highlights throughout the playoff rosters. Led by Aaron Judge’s rookie record 52 home runs, the Yankees lead postseason teams with 241 homers, followed by the Astros’ 238.

The Cubs, whose 223 homers lead NL playoff teams, had a club record six players slam 20 or more, led by Anthony Rizzo with 32 and Kyle Schwarber with 30.

Playoff team walks are up from 5,430 last year to 5,903 and strikeouts up from 12,633 to 13,164.

Baseball’s leading true outcomes team missed the playoffs. The Brewers, who jumped to 86 wins after 73 last year, had 37.4 percent of plate appearances end in true outcomes as they struck out an MLB record 1,571 times.

We have don’t have to look far back to see a team well above average in true outcomes winning the World Series. In 2016, the Cubs won it all after 34.6 percent of regular-season PAs ended in homers, strikeouts and walks. NL average was 32.8 percent.

This year, when NL teams averaged 33.8 percent true outcomes, the playoff leaders are the Dodgers (36.3), followed by Diamondbacks (36.2), Cubs (35.7), Rockies (34.2 and Nationals (33.5)

In the American League, the Yankees (35.3) and Twins (34.2) exceed league average of 33.2 percent. They’re joined by the Indians (31.6), Red Sox (31.0) and Astros (29.2).

Historically, teams have put the ball in play more often. The last team to win a second consecutive World Series, the 2000 Yankees, was at 29.2 percent true outcomes, while the 1995 Braves, who won in the first season of the wild-card era, were at 29.7.

In earlier times, Cincinnati’s 1976 Big Red Machine was at 26.4, the 1927 Yankees with Babe Ruth becoming the first player to hit 60 home runs were at 22.7 and, in the dead ball era, the 1908 Cubs were at 16.5.

But today’s game is played differently than it was in the dead ball era, in Ruth’s day or even at the beginning of the wild-card era. The true outcomes are an expanding fact of baseball life.