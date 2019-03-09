Ivan Nova cherished Opening Day start, says White Sox’ Rodon worthy

SURPRISE, Ariz. – The only pitcher on the White Sox staff to start an Opening Day is not the favorite to take the ball in their opener on March 28 in Kansas City. Veteran right-hander Ivan Nova got the honor for the Pirates last season, and it was something he’ll always cherish.

“It was a dream come true,” Nova said. “Every starting pitcher’s dream is to have at least one Opening Day. I was fortunate to have the home opener the year before. It was cool. And last year I had the real Opening Day, and it was amazing.’’

Nova allowed one unearned run over six innings and got the win against the Cardinals in the Pirates home opener in 2017. On Opening Day last season, he gave up two runs over five innings in the Pirates’ 13-10 win at Detroit.

Acquired in an offseason trade with the Pirates, Nova understands why Carlos Rodon would be a good choice by manager Rick Renteria to get the nod this year for the Sox.

“He deserves it, yeah,’’ Nova said. “He got hurt, he worked his way back. He’s throwing strikes. He’s throwing hard. He’s working. He deserves it.’’

Rodon is 26 and hasn’t pitched more than 165 innings but he looks and feels healthy this spring. After Rodon, Renteria could go with Reynaldo Lopez, Nova, Lucas Giolito and Ervin Santana or lefty Manny Banuelos for the fifth spot.

Once the opener is out the way, Nova said, “it doesn’t matter if you’re 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5. You’re going to pitch every five days. Nobody cares, you just want to be out there helping.’’

Rodon says he wants it but also said he needs to earn it this spring. From what Nova has seen, Rodon can handle the honor, and the spotlight that shines with it.

“He knows a lot,’’ Nova said. “He knows how to handle himself. And if he gets it, congratulations.’’

Something to prove

Right-hander Zach Thompson wasn’t protected on the 40-man roster after going 6-1 with a 1.55 ERA in 43 relief appearances between Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham. And then he wasn’t picked by another team in the Rule 5 draft in December. Both were disappointments.

“It was a little tough,’’ the 6-7 Thompson said of being left off the 40-man. “They have their reasons. You have to live with it, move on and I just have to show them now I can compete at that level.’’

Thompson, 25, is making a point early in spring training. Going into Saturday’s game against the Rangers, he had allowed one run in four appearances covering 4 1/3 inning, striking out five and walking one.

“Just filling up the zone with all four of my pitches,” Thompson said. “The cutter has been the money maker for me.’’

Thompson is slated to pitch Saturday in relief.

Prospect living the dream

Infielder Danny Mendick, a 22nd round draft pick in 2015, has been making the most of his first major league camp as a non-roster invitee, batting .412 with two homers, two doubles, two walks and seven RBI after he hit .247/.340/.395 at AA Birmingham last season. He has played solid defense as well.

Mendick had to pinch himself when the Sox played the Angels in Tempe Friday.

“I was telling my parents, ‘I played against Mike Trout,’ ” Mendick said.

“I’m having a blast, are you kidding me? This is an awesome opportunity. I’m so happy to be here. ”

Mendick’s wrist OK after getting hit by pitch vs. Angels Friday.

Robert, Zavala are back

*Prospects Luis Robert (jammed thumb) and Seby Zavala (quad) are back on the lineup card as available. Robert has been out since last Saturday.

Here is the lineup vs. the Rangers (2:05 p.m.)

Leury Garcia CF

Yoan Moncada 3B

Jose Abreu 1B

James McCann C

Eloy Jimenez LF

Micker Adolfo DH

Tim Anderson SS

Yolmer Sanchez 2B

Ryan Cordell RF

Reynaldo Lopez P