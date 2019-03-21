Ivan Nova sharp, Leury Garcia stays hot with 4 hits, homer for White Sox

White Sox 12, Rangers 2

Leury ‘Cactus League’ Legend

Super-utility Leury Garcia heaped more onto his big spring by going 4-for-4 including an opposite field home run against Rangers starter Jason Hammel. For good measure, Garcia stole a base. Garcia, who played left field, has played six positions this spring and is batting .432 with a homer, three doubles and a triple.

Oppo Tacos for two

Ivan Nova strikes out Nolan Fontana, one of five Ks for the right-hander over 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

Yonder Alonso homered for the fifth time, tying him with Phillip Ervin for the Cactus League lead. Alonso also went the opposite way against Hammel for his third homer to left field this spring. Jose Abreu (.354), the other half of the Sox DH-first base platoon, had two hits including a two-run double, and three RBI to raise his Cactus League leading total to 17.

Ivan Nova, strike thrower

Right-hander Ivan Nova retired the first 13 batters he faced, finished with five strikeouts and no walks and allowed one unearned run over 5 2/3 innings. Nova, who has a 4.50 ERA, will likely pitch the last day here Tuesday in the second of two exhibitions against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Nova located on both sides of the plate and stayed down in the zone.

“I’m ready to go right now,” he said. “I told you guys the other day [after his previous start] I’m ready to go.”

Nova threw 78 pitches, 52 for strikes.

Relief!

It was a solid day for the top relievers. Kelvin Herrera and Jace Fry (two strikeouts) each pitched a scoreless inning and Alex Colome retired the only batter he faced.

On deck

Sox at Angels, Tempe, 3:10, NBCSCH, Carlos Rodon vs. Trevor Cahill