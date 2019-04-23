Ivan Nova shelled for four home runs in White Sox 9-1 loss to Orioles

BALTIMORE – Right-hander Ivan Nova is supposed to eat innings in the White Sox starting rotation, which isn’t asking a terrible lot from the veteran with the most expensive contract in the group.

But Nova, acquired from the Pirates in an offseason trade, has been terrible than often than not in his five starts as a Sox, none of them worse than his four innings of work in a 9-1 loss to the 9-16 Orioles Tuesday night.

Nova (0-3), who doesn’t possess overpowering stuff but usually throws strikes – he entered with three walks — was off his game from the get-go, allowing a double to leadoff man Jonathan Villar and walking Renato Nunez in the first inning before serving up four home runs over a stretch of 12 Orioles batters covering the third and fourth innings.

Renato Nunez, Chris Davis, Dwight Smith Jr. and Joey Rickard all went deep against Nova, who despite his 6.23 ERA going in hadn’t allowed a long ball. Nova walked three and gave up seven hits in addition to the home runs, and the damage might have been worse if not for a pitcher-to-home-to-first double play with nobody out in the second.

White Sox pitcher Ivan Nova had a rough night in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The Sox’ highest paid starting pitcher with an $8.5 million base salary, Nova will take an 8.42 ERA into his sixth start next week.

The Orioles (9-16) broke a four-game losing streak and had lost 16 of 20 before Tuesday, but they’ve always given Nova fits. He now owns a 5.51 ERA with 24 homers allowed over 19 appearances including 18 starts against the O’s.

Orioles starter Andrew Cashner (4-1, 4.18 ERA) held the Sox to five hits and one walk with five strikeouts over seven innings.

The Sox’ only run against Cashner came on an RBI single by Tim Anderson that scored Yoan Moncada (2-for-4) who had tripled in the sixth.

Righty Ervin Santana, the other veteran with Nova in the Sox rotation, takes a 10.38 ERA over two starts in the rubber game of the series Wednesday night. Santana is one win shy of 150 for his career. Lefty John Means (2-2, 1.72) pitches for Baltimore.