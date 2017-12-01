J-Lo campaigning for A-Rod to be Yankees next manager

Jennifer Lopez said she believes her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez is the perfect fit for the Yankees' skipper position. | Jordan Althaus/NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

More than one month after the Yankees fired manager Joe Girardi, pop star Jennifer Lopez believes she knows the perfect replacement — and it just so happens to be her three-time American League MVP boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez posted a picture of Rodriguez on her Instagram account along with a link to an SB Nation article making the case for Rodriguez to be the Yankees next manager.

“It couldn’t be clearer,” Lopez wrote in the caption along with the hashtag “#arodforyankeesmanager.” “The Best and Only Choice for Yankess (sic) Manager is obvious.”

It couldn’t be clearer…#arodforyankeesmanager @arod @yankees @mlb. Check out this article… The Best and Only Choice for Yankess Manager is obvious… (link to article: https://apple.news/AFwPrw8nqQ9i-wYGuWZKPcQ) A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:41am PST

There is no indication Rodriguez has been on the Yankees’ radar, but the team has reportedly interviewed at least five candidates for the position.

Rodriguez played 13 seasons for the Yankees from 2004 to 2016, and he won a World Series with the team in 2009. The 14-time All Star hit 696 home runs with a .295 career batting average during his 22-year Major League run.

