More than one month after the Yankees fired manager Joe Girardi, pop star Jennifer Lopez believes she knows the perfect replacement — and it just so happens to be her three-time American League MVP boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.
Lopez posted a picture of Rodriguez on her Instagram account along with a link to an SB Nation article making the case for Rodriguez to be the Yankees next manager.
“It couldn’t be clearer,” Lopez wrote in the caption along with the hashtag “#arodforyankeesmanager.” “The Best and Only Choice for Yankess (sic) Manager is obvious.”
There is no indication Rodriguez has been on the Yankees’ radar, but the team has reportedly interviewed at least five candidates for the position.
Rodriguez played 13 seasons for the Yankees from 2004 to 2016, and he won a World Series with the team in 2009. The 14-time All Star hit 696 home runs with a .295 career batting average during his 22-year Major League run.
Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney