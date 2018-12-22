Jabari Parker could be on the move soon, but likely not off the Bulls bench

There’s a big difference in being available and expected to play.

No one knows that more than Bulls forward Jabari Parker.

As of Saturday, the expectation from coach Jim Boylen was Parker would be “available’’ following a virus that has sidelined him. Will he play against the Cleveland Cavaliers? That remains the wait-and-see with the organization these days.

Multiple media outlets have already reported that the Bulls are looking to trade Parker, all but coming out and admitting that his two-year, $40-million homecoming has been a huge mistake.

It’s also been reported that the break-up is amicable as of now, with Parker’s camp hoping to be able to work with the Bulls front office in finding Parker a landing spot where he will be utilized more frequently, as well as with a team that is contending.

And there’s already teams hovering around, with New York, Denver and Utah each rumors of the day when it comes to the former Simeon High School standout.

As far as where those talks are, to call them the beginning stages might be an exaggeration, according to one source on Saturday, so the process is seemingly early in the game.

That’s why Boylen has no problem throwing Parker out there. He is under no restrictions from the front office to do so.

“No, not at all. We don’t operate like that,’’ Boylen insisted earlier in the week, when asked if he was instructed to stay away from using Parker because of a possible trade. “No sir.’’

So why would he keep the 6-foot-8 Parker in the stable, as well as leaving 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game off the floor?

Boylen reiterated that on Saturday, stressing the importance of defense and toughness. In his world, the two go hand-in-hand, and that’s the culture he’s trying to build. Basically, the opposite of what Parker brings to the floor.

“Their communication is improving, which is a big part of defense,’’ Boylen said of that side of the ball. “Protecting each other’s backs is starting to be who we are. There are going to be breakdowns or situations where we make mistakes. We want a defense where we protect each other even with those mistakes. And I think we’re starting to get that. We’re not totally built yet. But you’re seeing signs of a team that is starting to commit to the defensive end of the floor first.

“Hopefully we can rebound better. We have to improve our free-throw box-outs. Those are cleanups that happen all the time.’’

But the basics are getting closer to what Boylen wants.

So while Parker very well could be a top three scorer in his locker room, there’s a reason he slipped behind the likes of forwards Chandler Hutchison and Bobby Portis – when Portis (right ankle) is healthy.

There’s a reason that guards like Shaq Harrison and Cameron Payne are ahead of Parker in the rotation these days.

To the surprise of no one, Parker’s defense is all but non-existent, and not the mentality shared by his teammates.

“Honestly, I’ve been doing it my whole life, because I feel like my whole life I always had to prove that I belong,’’ Harrison of his defense. “So every level I played at, defense always translates. So that’s the best way onto the court. So I’ve always had that mentality at the defensive end.

“There’s going to be nights where you miss some shots and things are not really going for you, but defense I believe is 90 percent effort. So you bring 90 percent of that every single night, things will work out for you.’’