New Bull Jabari Parker gets the ‘from Chicago …’ intro in United Center debut

Through the early days of training camp, Jabari Parker was still unclear of how he would be introduced to his hometown crowd this season.

That was answered on Sunday, as the former Simeon High School standout followed in the footsteps of both Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade, receiving the “from Chicago’’ introduction rather than his college.

Parker of course got the starting nod in his first game with the Bulls, but did so in an unexpected role due to the Lauri Markkanen injury (elbow).

He was at the four spot against New Orleans, moving from the three. A bit of an adjustment, considering he had been working at the three in mini-camp and the first week of training camp.

“There’s a difference when you’re playing the three vs. the four, but as far as how we want to play with our pace, that does not change,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Parker didn’t disappoint the United Center crowd in the 128-116 win over the Pelicans, scoring 15 points in 25 minutes of work.

Minutes count

Hoiberg wanted to keep his starters near or under the 25-minute mark in the preseason tip-off, with Parker leading the way with his 25 minutes.

Zach LaVine put in 24 minutes, scoring 21 points, while Kris Dunn played 23 minutes and Justin Holiday had 22. Robin Lopez played just 15 minutes.

The rookies

Playing their first NBA games since Summer League, first-round picks Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison didn’t disappoint. Carter scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Hutchison scored seven and had four rebounds.