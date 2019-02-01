Jabari Parker will miss Bulls game against Hornets because of death in family

Jabari Parker smiles during a news conference where he was introduced as the newest member of the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in his hometown of Chicago. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Jabari Parker left the Bulls on Friday because of a death in his family. He’s expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Hornets in Charlotte.

Parker is averaging 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 39 games this season. He sat out 12 of 13 games over the span of Dec. 12 to Jan. 11 as coach Jim Boylen wanted to see more of an effort from him. Over the last six games, Parker averaged 11.3 points per game, while shooting shooting 64.5 percent from the field.

In other news, Zach LaVine, who is day-to-day with an ankle injury, practiced with the Bulls Friday. It’s unclear if he’ll play Saturday. Meanwhile, Wayne Seldon (knee) will be a game-time decision.

