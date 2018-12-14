Jabari Parker’s time with the Bulls could be over soon, but how does it end?

SAN ANTONIO – The Jabari Parker book is coming to an end with the Bulls.

Whether it’s a trade – which has been heating up the last 24 hours, according to a source – or at the end of the season when the team passes on his $20-million option, it’s over.

How it reads between now and then, however, is on Parker, and considering how little self-awareness the former Simeon High School standout has, it won’t end well.

“It’s not on me,’’ Parker said after the Thursday loss to Orlando, when asked about his changing roles since coming to the Bulls. “I do my thing to work hard and I do what’s expected of me. And I’ll continue to do that. That’s what keeps me satisfied.’’

Delusional anyone?

And maybe that’s Parker’s problem. It takes very little work on his end to keep him “satisfied.’’

For now, all it will keep him is on the bench, behind starter Justin Holiday and a raw rookie out of Boise State in Chandler Hutchison.

Tired of an obvious lack of effort displayed in practices and games, especially on the defensive end, new head coach Jim Boylen made the decision to not only move Parker out of the four-spot he had been playing, but back to the three.

The Sun-Times reported on Thursday that a Bulls source indicated it was not a demotion as much as a message for Parker to hear loud and clear. Playing time has to be earned by him, and how hard he practices will go a long way in changing his current standing.

Boylen has been wanting to do this since taking over on Dec. 3, especially with the coach emphasizing the change in culture this roster needs, and has the backing all the way up the tree to play hardball with Parker.

He initially gave Parker the benefit of the doubt, but no longer.

“Everybody is telling me the truth and that’s just stay ready,’’ Parker said. “They’re not telling me things I want to hear. They’re not pointing fingers. And personally, I know I’ve done my job to embrace Jim as the head coach. I’ve been nothing but welcoming of him. And that’s what I’m going to continue to do.’’

It is not a permanent drop out of the rotation as one report inferred. Actually, Parker can change it very quickly, starting on Sunday when the Bulls practice next.

“This team is not about one person, one matchup, one situation,’’ Boylen said. “It’s about the team, and you play your minutes when you’re in there. When you’re not, we hope you support the other guys that are. We’ve got a lot of games left and we’re going to need all our guys going forward.’’

What the move also symbolizes is the organization admitting that Parker’s two-year, $40-million homecoming was a mistake, even if they plan to get out of it after just one year.

The defensive stats screamed this was coming, and Parker himself admitted he wasn’t paid to play defense the day the Bulls signed him, so none of this should come as a surprise.

That doesn’t mean Parker can’t start repairing his career for next season, but is the former No.2 overall draft pick out of Duke even capable of realizing that? Likely not.

“It is what it is,’’ Parker said. “I know who I am at the end of the day. I proved myself. I abide by everybody. I abide by everything that’s been given to me. I’m not going to resent [their decision].’’

NOTE: Zach LaVine planned to have an MRI done on his ankle, with the team heading to San Antonio Friday afternoon. He suffered the injury late in the loss to Orlando, but didn’t deem it serious at the time.