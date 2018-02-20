Jake Arrieta in discussions with Phillies: report

After a frigid free agency which finally gained traction over the last week or so, suitors have come out of the woodwork for former Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta.

One of the most recent teams linked to the former National League Cy Young Award winner is the Phillies, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman, who is reporting that the two are in discussions.

One of the main things allegedly holding the two parties back from reaching a deal is Arrieta’s asking price. The Sun-Times previously reported that Arrieta and his agent, Scott Boras, are seeking a six-year mega-deal. Meanwhile, the Phillies would prefer to sign him to a short-term contract, according to the report.

The Cubs were looking at potentially resigning Arrieta, who made 30 starts for the team last season and produced a 3.53 ERA with 14-10 record. The Cubs decided to go a different direction and instead signed Yu Darvish to a six-year contract, with $126 million guaranteed and a chance to make up to $150 million over the course of the deal.

Arrieta, who is two weeks shy of turning 32, has played eight seasons in the major league. The World Series champion and one-time All-Star has a career 3.57 ERA with a 88-56 record and 1,070 strikeouts.

