Jake Arrieta makes Phillies signing official with tweet in front of team plane

Jake Arrieta has joined the Phillies after over four years in Chicago. | Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jake Arrieta left no doubt about where he’s heading next by tweeting a photo in front of a Philadelphia Phillies’ team plane Monday. The development comes less than 24 hours after it was reported that the former Cubs pitcher had agreed to a three-year, $75 million with his new team.

Arrieta was one of the most coveted players on the MLB free agent market this summer, but needed to wait until mid-March to secure a contract. He settled for a deal with the Phillies that includes an opt out clause after the 2019 season but could ultimately be worth as much as $135 million over five years if he stays the whole time.

The Cubs thanks Arrieta for his time with the team, which included a Cy Young Award and a World Series championship, with a very sweet video.

For what you’ve done for this franchise.

For what you’ve done for this city.

For what you do for the game. Thank you, @JArrieta34. pic.twitter.com/zuNKrjEDww — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 12, 2018

The team also thanked Brittany Arrieta, the pitcher’s wife, for her contributions to the community.

@MrsArrieta49 Thank you for all you have done for our organization and community. Best of luck to you and Jake in Philadelphia. Your whole family will be greatly missed. #ForeverCub pic.twitter.com/3Lv1QdA1pw — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 12, 2018

Arrieta played four-plus seasons for the Cubs after being acquired in a trade from the Orioles. He was replaced this offseason by Yu Darvish, who signed a six-year, $126 million deal in Chicago.