Blackhawks sign Jan Rutta to 1-year, $2.25 million contract extension

The Blackhawks will enter the offseason with millions of dollars in cap space for the first time in years. But if anyone’s dreaming of them going out on the free-agent market and drastically overhauling a blue line that has struggled mightily this season, general manager Stan Bowman seems to have other plans.

The Hawks signed Jan Rutta to a one-year contract extension on Thursday, worth a hefty $2.25 million. This, two days after they extended Erik Gustafsson for two years with a $1.2-million cap hit. So the Hawks now have Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Connor Murphy, Jordan Oesterle, Rutta and Gustafsson signed to one-way contracts next season, at a cost of more than $20 million (the cap is expected to rise $5 million to $80 million). There still could be room for a big free-agent addition, and both Oesterle and Gustafsson could have their contracts buried in the minors (they’d have to clear waivers first). But it seems unlikely that there will be a dramatic change on the blue line now.

Joel Quenneville acknowledged that his constant tinkering with the pairings this season — the Hawks carried eight defensemen for the first few months — hasn’t helped the players get settled in their roles.

“I think we’ve had stretches where we’ve been pretty responsible, we’ve had some good defense, and some offense from the back end, as well,” Joel Quenneville said. “But consistency [has been the issue]. We’ve been mixing pairs up through most of the year, and having that stability and dependability is what we always talk about.”

Jan Rutta won't be hitting free agency this summer after all. | Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

Rutta, who signed a one-year, $925,000 deal with the Hawks out of the Czech League over the offseason, is thrilled to be back in the fold. He has six goals (the most among defensemen on the team) and 13 assists in 43 games. As a pending unrestricted free agent, he was a candidate to be dealt at the trade deadline on Feb. 26.

“During the deadline, things were kind of crazy,” said Rutta, who returned to the lineup Thursday night against the Hurricanes after missing four straight game sand 12 of the last 14 with injuries. “I survived the deadline and I’m here. … Really excited about the contract and to [be in] the lineup again.”