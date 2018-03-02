Jason Heyward gets look in leadoff spot during Cubs’ 6-4 spring win over Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. — First baseman Ryan Court, a minor-league free agent signed in December, cleared the bases with a two-out double to left-center in the top of the ninth inning to break a 3-3 tie.

He got two RBIs on the hit (a third scored an error) and finished 1-for-2.

Court, 29, is 5-for-10 this spring with two doubles and a homer.

The Cubs improved to 5-1-2 this spring.

Heyward earlier this spring.

Heyward joins auditions

Jason Heyward, who has struggled at the plate for lengthy stretches each of the last two seasons, batted leadoff in this one as manager Joe Maddon added the right fielder to his mix of potential leadoff pieces.

“We’ll take it for a test drive,” Maddon said. “I like what he’s doing right now and just want to make sure that we look at very possibility.”

Hitless in his first three games this spring, Heyward doubled to the opposite-field gap in the third and grounded out in his two other at-bats. He’s 1-for-8 with two walks this spring.

Bryant returns

After missing much of the past week of games and practices, third baseman Kris Bryant returned to the lineup Friday and quickly singled to left in his first at-bat. He struck out in his other at-bat.

“I don’t know that he’s 100 [percent] strength-wise, but he’s feeling pretty darn good,” Maddon said. “If he comes though this [without issue] we might give him a shot to get back out there [Saturday].”

Q and eh

Jose Quintana made his first start of the spring and pitched three batters – and three singles – into the second before he was done.

“I feel great. My arm’s good,” he said. “I feel I battled my delivery. … There’s plenty of time to be ready and try to execute pitches in different situations. But it’s the first time and I feel good.”

He certainly looked fine against the teeth of the Angels’ order when, after walking Mike Trout with one out, he struck out Justin Upton and got Albert Pujols on an inning-ending grounder.

“It’s good when we face really good hitters,” he said. “The regular lineup for them is impressive.”

On deck: Reds at Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., Luis Castillo vs. Tyler Chatwood, 2:05 p.m. Saturday, 670-AM radio.

