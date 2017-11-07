Jason Heyward first Cub with consecutive Gold Gloves since Greg Maddux

Say what you want about the bat and the contract.

Jason Heyward continues to be worth his glove’s weight in gold in right field — winning his fifth career Gold Glove award on Tuesday.

Heyward, one of three Gold Glove finalists for the Cubs this season, is the first Cub to win consecutive Gold Gloves since right-hander Greg Maddux won three straight from 2004 through 2006.

He’s only the second Cubs outfielder to win the award multiple times (Andre Dawson, 1987 and ’88).

Heyward throws the ball back in after making a catch against the Dodgers during the NLCS last month.

It’s the fourth straight for Heyward, who won with the Cardinals in 2015 and with the Braves before that.

This award comes after finishing the second year of an eight-year, $184 million deal with the Cubs that has been offensively disappointing, despite an uptick this season, in 16 fewer games, from a career-worst year at the plate in 2016.

It also comes at a time his name has begun to swirl in speculation involving a would-be swap of big contracts with the Giants, for pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Mark Melancon.

Among other Gold Glove winners Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt of the Diamondbacks beat out Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and ex-Cub DJ LeMahieu won his second career Gold Glove at second base, beating out Cubs’ finalist Ben Zobrist.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub