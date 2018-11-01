Cubs pick up Pedro Strop’s $6.25M option; Jason Heyward keeps $184M contract

As expected, the Cubs on Thursday exercised their $6.25 million option on right-handed reliever Pedro Strop.

Last season, Strop went 6-1 with a 2.26 ERA in 59⅔ innings.

In other unsurprising news, Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward didn’t opt-out of his $184 million contract as the deadline passed Wednesday.

This means Heyward will keep his deal that will pay him $106 million in the next five seasons.

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward let the Wednesday deadline pass for exercising opt-out provision in his contract. | Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

With the way Heyward’s contract is set up, the Cubs will owe Heyward, who hit .270 with eight home runs and 58 RBI in 127 games last season, $20 million in 2019. After that, Heyward will see a $21 million payday in each of the two following seasons. Then, he’ll be owed $22 million in the final two years of his contract.

If Heyward reaches 550 plate appearances next season, he’ll again have the opportunity to void his deal and become a free agent.

The Cubs made another small move on Thursday by claiming Johnny Fields off the waivers from the Minnesota Twins.

Field, who will turn 27 in February, split last season between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Twins. He made his major-league debut with the Rays on April 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Eventually, the Twins claimed Fields off the Rays’ waiver wires.

Last season, Fields struck out 72 times and drew only seven walks in 233 plate appearances. He finished the season hitting .222 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs.

This all comes one day after the Cubs exercised their their $10.5 million option on left-hander Jose Quintana and claimed left-hand reliever Jerry Vasto off waivers from the Kansas City Royals.

The Cubs are expected to make a decision on pitcher Cole Hamels’ $20 million club option this week.