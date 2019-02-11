Notre Dame receiver Javon McKinley arrested for allegedly punching cops: reports

Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley was arrested Sunday on charges of battery resulting in bodily harm on a public safety officer and resisting arrest, according to the Indy Star. A university spokesperson confirmed that the incident was being handled by the criminal justice system and declined to comment on any internal discipline by the school.

TMZ obtained court records that say McKinley, a backup for the Fighting Irish, was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly tried to fight with Notre Dame University Police officers on campus while intoxicated. The officers had been dispatched to help a male who had passed out in the back of an Uber in the early morning.

While trying to help McKinley get back to his dorm room, the wide receiver “freaked out” and punched two officers, including one who is a woman, then tried to flee the scene, according to TMZ. Officers eventually located and arrested McKinley.

The arrest is the latest step in a disappointing time for McKinley at Notre Dame. The 20-year-old was recruited to South Bend as a four-star recruit out of California, but has only suited up sparingly and never caught a pass for the Irish.