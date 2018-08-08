Ex-college teammate on Bears’ Roquan Smith: ‘I’m going to stick with him’

Linebacker Roquan Smith wasn’t with his Bears teammates for the Hall of Fame Game, and won’t be with them in Cincinnati, either, as the impasse over his contract language marched toward its fourth week Wednesday.

Still, he figures to be paying attention Thursday night. He was against the Ravens.

Last week, after his former Georgia teammate Javon Wims led all players in catches and receiving yards, Smith texted the Bears receiver words of congratulations.

“He just let me know he’s proud of me,” Wims, who had seven catches for 89 yards, said this week. “He’s seen me in games. He just let me know that that was kinda expected on his end.”

The Bears selected Georgia LB Roquan Smith with the No. 8 pick. (AP)

Wims knows Smith better than anyone at Bears camp, having spent the last two years playing alongside him at Georgia.

His description of the linebacker is telling, given the impasse, which centers around whether the Bears can void the guarantees in his rookie deal for on-field suspensions.

“He’s a country boy — he don’t need much,” Wims said.

Wims described him as friendly and funny, with a corny sense of humor. He said he’s not worried that his reputation in Chicago has already suffered because of the standoff.

“I really don’t pay attention to it,” Wims said. “That’s my brother. I’m going to stick with him regardless.”

He’s told Smith — who didn’t report to training camp with Bears rookies July 16 — as much.

“I just let him know we’re out here working,” he said. “And I want to let him know that, when he’s at wherever he’s at, to, ‘Just continue to put in work — so when you get here, you’re ready.’

“I know he’s working. … He has some of the best work ethic and work habits that I’ve ever seen.”

The Bears, meanwhile, are still waiting to see it in person.