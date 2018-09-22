Javy Baez key to Cubs’ life without Addison Russell

The reality was still too raw in the Cubs’ clubhouse Saturday to start considering life after Addison Russell, even in a short-term context.

But the most obvious effect on Day 2 might also have the biggest impact for budding star Javy Baez.

“We’re kind of lucky,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Already in the final days of a breakout – possibly MVP – season, Baez ascends to the role of everyday shortstop with Russell on administrative leave as Major League Baseball renews its investigation into domestic violence accusations against Russell.

Baez making a diving play against the Pirates Aug. 29.

And Baez, considered by some rival scouts the better shortstop for years, might be on the verge of finding a home long-term the marquee position – with Russell’s future with the Cubs in serious doubt as the latest developments play out in an MLB case that began more than a year ago.

“I can’t say anything about it,” Baez said. “Right now we’ve got Addy, and we’ve got me, and now we’ve got [Mike] Freeman that came up. We’re in a big spot right now, trying to go to the playoffs. That’s all I care about right now, and we’ll see what will happen in the future.”

Baez, whose 34th homer of the season jump-started the Cubs in the first inning Saturday night against the White Sox, at least gives the Cubs comfort at the key position while they try to close out another division title in a close race.

“You don’t even think twice when you put Javy’s name at shortstop,” Maddon said.

Baez, arguably the Cubs’ best fielder at three infield positions, has been eager for an opportunity to settle at one position for more than two years – though he was not eager to talk about the subject Saturday in a clubhouse still subdued by Friday’s events surrounding Russell.

“I’m going to do what I’m going to do for the team,” Baez said. “I’m going to be here every day for the team. I don’t want to talk about the future now.”

What the first-time All-Star has done for the team so far could make him the Cubs’ second National League MVP in three seasons.

What he does in a next chapter as its shortstop could elevate him to even greater notoriety.

Already, he has had fans even in opposing ballparks chanting “MVP, MVP” every time he steps to the plate – including Saturday night when Sox fans drowned out the chants with boos.

“Listen, look at our league,” Maddon said. “[Brandon] Crawford’s real good at San Francisco. But for the most part, think about it: [Baez] might be the best overall shortstop in the league right now, if you want to grade it all out, with his offense and defense, base running, etcetera.

“In the American League there’s some competition on that side. But overall, he’s a top-3, top-5 shortstop in all of baseball right now, even though he has not played there all along.”

Baez already is a Gold Glove contender at second base this year, despite only 75 starts there. Saturday he made his 43rd start at short (with 18 at third base).

He leads the league with 110 RBI, is second in home runs, has 21 stolen bases, a .293 batting average and an .898 OPS.

“I don’t like playing with numbers,” Baez said when asked again Saturday about the MVP race with barely a week left in the season. “I’m just trying to finish strong and see what happens after the season. We’ll see.”

Maddon raves about his leadership, his growth as a hitter and compared his needed versatility this season to third baseman Kris Bryant’s outfield play during his 2016 MVP season.

“People have no idea. I know we would not be in this position without him; he carried us for a while,” Maddon said of Baez, struggling to quantify his intangibles.

“He’s just different,” Maddon said. “And it’s hard to evaluate baseball intellect, acumen, whatever. But he got a 1600 on his baseball SAT’s. He definitely did.”