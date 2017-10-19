Javy Baez on facing Clayton Kershaw: ‘Good luck to him’

Don’t tell Javy Baez the defending World Series Champion Cubs are a game away from elimination in the NLCS. The confident infielder won’t have any of it.

First there was the finger-wag from Baez when he tagged out Yasiel Puig in the ninth inning of Game 3 … with his team trailing 6-1.

After Kyle Schwarber throw out Puig, Javier Baez did a " no no no" to Puig after tagging him out 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/moCEbBmxr1 — Kent Murphy (@KentMurphy) October 18, 2017

Then after hitting two home runs — his first hits of the playoffs — to help lead the Cubs to a 3-2 victory in Game 4 on Wednesday, Baez was asked by MLB Network about the prospect of having to face Clayton Kershaw, one of MLB’s most dominant arms over the past several years, in Game 5. “Good luck to him,” Baez tersely responded.

Though his response could be taken two ways, it didn’t sound like Baez was wishing him well. Watch and wait for it: