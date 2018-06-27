Javy loves L.A.: Baez powers Cubs past Dodgers with grand slam, solo shot

Baez caps a six-run sixth for the Cubs Tuesday night with a grand slam into the Dodgers' bullpen in left.

LOS ANGELES — Whether anybody else in the Cubs’ clubhouse feels an extra charge of emotion when they play at Dodger Stadium, infielder Javy Baez definitely does.

“L.A. is a huge rival for a lot of people here,” said the co-MVP of the Cubs’ pennant-winning playoff series win over the Dodgers in 2016. “We all want to compete all the time no matter who we play against, but a team like this that we’re going to face a lot and hopefully in the playoffs, too, we’ve got to get used to these games.”

One night after the Cubs lost a 2-1 series opener to the Dodgers — running their losing streak to five games — Baez almost single-handedly ended the skid with a four-hit night that included two home runs and a double to beat the Dodgers 9-4 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

The second homer — a two-out grand slam — capped a six-run sixth inning for the Cubs, who have struggled the past few weeks to score even three runs.

Baez missed a carer-high three home runs by the margin of the few feet his first-inning double off the right-field wall missed clearing it.

Baez’s fourth career grand slam pushed his RBI total for the night to a career-high five.

He moved to third in the National League with 56 RBIs this season, just two off the league lead. His team-leading 16 homers are three off the league lead.

Baez, who started at third, also had the defensive play of the game when, after tagging out Cody Bellinger on a rundown play, he threw quickly to first base, behind Yasiel Puig, to get a double play.

Is Baez about to go Hollywood?

“I don’t really like the traffic,” he said. “But I love it here.”

The Cubs improved to 3-2 against the Dodgers this season with the win in the latest rematch of the last two NLCS.

The eight runs were their highest total since a 13-5 win over the Cardinals June 15.

They’d scored three or fewer in 12 of their last 17 before Tuesday.

The outburst helped make Jon Lester (10-2) the second 10-game winner in the National League this year.

Lester allowed two runs on four hits in five innings — lifted early in the big sixth inning for a pinch-hitter when the score was 2-2.

Lester won for the sixth consecutive start and seventh time in his last eight. He has a 1.92 ERA over those eight games.