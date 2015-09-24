Jay Cutler, Alshon Jeffery miss Bears practice again

Hamstring injuries again sidelined Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, neither of whom practiced Thursday at Halas Hall.

Coach John Fox will not rule out either player until Friday, saying that “we do everything the league requires us to do” in terms of updating injury status. Cutler seems certain to be ruled out for the game; sources said Monday that backup Jimmy Clausen would start Sunday’s game in Seattle.

Jeffery’s future is a little more uncertain. He injured his hamstring one week ago and was declared questionable for the Cardinals game before being ruled out 90 minutes before game time.

Cutler attended practice and playfully caught a few passes, but nothing else.

Clausen said Cutler “has been great,” as has quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains and backup David Fales.

“Just give me little answers to tests, per se, on different reads and different concepts and what Seattle’s trying to do defensively,” Clausen said.

The Notre Dame alum sounded ready for the challenge Sunday. He started one game — Week 16 last year — since his rookie year.

“I feel way more comfortable now,” he said.

Wide receiver Eddie Royal returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday with back and hip injuries. Defensive end Ego Ferguson (knee), running back Matt Forte (knee), linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), cornerback Tracy Porter (hamstring), guard Matt Slauson (thigh/toe) and receiver Marquess Wilson (shoulder) were limited for the second-straight day.

Linebacker Jon Bostic (ankle) did not practice.

